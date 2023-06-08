'He's unexposed, improving and should be very competitive' - quotes and analysis for a fascinating handicap hurdle

We may be in the Flat season, but Market Rasen hosts easily the best card of the day and the market needs to be watched for this Class 2 handicap hurdle, with some interesting outsiders pitched in against the obvious ones.

The most likely winners according to the early market are King Alexander and Mullinaree , who are chasing a hat-trick and four-timer respectively but have done their winning at a much lower level.

The former didn't even get a weights rise from the handicapper for winning by eight lengths on the bridle last time at Ffos Las, which tells you something about the competition he faced at odds of 2-7.

This will be tougher, and it may also prove beyond Mullinaree, whose hat-trick came in Class 4 events at Fontwell.

Hang In There and Earlofthecotswolds are the class acts in the field.

The former is a nine-time winner for Emma Lavelle and has form figures at Market Rasen of 221, the win coming in a chase and the other runs in this grade over hurdles off higher marks. Hang In There bounced back with a fine second last time at Aintree and should run well.

The nine-year-old Earlofthecotswolds returns to jumping after 530 days off, having since picked up more than £120k on the Flat. He's handicapped up to his best jumps form but his Flat efforts suggest he is still worth it.

Others of interest are The Wounded Knee , who has his first run for in-form Roger Fell and is reunited with Gavin Sheehan, for whom he has shown his best form, and Celestial Horizon .

Priced up as the outsider of the lot in the early shows, the JP McManus-owned five-year-old has been sent off at 100-1, 80-1, 50-1 and 50-1 in four starts since joining Ben Haslam after losing his way with Joseph O'Brien, but has largely run under the wrong conditions and has dropped a stone.

He's arguably easily the best-handicapped horse on his best form on good ground, so keep an eye on the betting.

Race analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

Emma Lavelle, trainer of Hang In There and Runswick Bay

Hang In There ran a good race at Aintree and seems really well in himself. He loves this ground and this time of year. Runswick Bay made a bit of a palate noise, so he's had a wind operation. He's very well handicapped if he puts his best foot forward.

Tom Lacey, trainer of Luttrell Lad

We were very disappointed with him at Plumpton after he'd run so well in the County Hurdle. Nothing came to light. We're stepping him up in trip with a tongue-tie on and we'll ride him conservatively to come home strong.

Ben Haslam: runs Celestial Horizon and Didtheyleaveuoutto at Market Rasen Credit: David Carr

Ben Haslam, trainer of Celestial Horizon and Didtheyleaveuoutto

They'll probably both like the ground and, although they've been round the block a bit and have their little issues, I hope they'll run well.

Milton Harris, trainer of Mullinaree

He's probably a bit better than the average summer jumper. He'll be one of the favourites but he's unexposed, improving and should be very competitive.

Reporting by David Carr

