'He's ultra-consistent and conditions will suit' - analysis and trainer quotes for a competitive handicap chase at Ludlow

Kerry Lee was out of luck with Nemean Lion in last week's Champion Hurdle but her yard continues to punch above its weight.

Her runners have shown a level-stakes profit in each of the last five seasons, and Lee can boast a terrific 27 per cent strike-rate this campaign. She is only three away from last season's total of 21 winners.

A 21 per cent strike-rate at Ludlow (+£11.65 to a £1 level stake), and a winner at the track from just two runners this season are good pointers to the chances of Greenrock Abbey. Yet to finish outside of the first three in the last two seasons, his best effort came when second to Mount Tempest (who also won subsequently) at Sandown in December and he races off the same mark.

Fast Buck has more than 23 lengths to make up on Greenrock Abbey on that Sandown run and is only 3lb better off at the weights. He won off today's mark at Wincanton in January and should be suited by Ludlow, but is more miss than hit these days.

Similar comments apply to Fast Buck's former stablemate Moonlighter, but the 11-year-old has shaped with promise on two of his last three runs and is now 7lb lower than his last winning mark.

Infrequent winner One True King's track record (15322) is respected, while Not Available is a course-and-distance winner. He would be thrown in on old form but has been beaten a combined total of 231 lengths on his last six starts.

Analysis by Maddy Playle

Ground and weather

The ground was described as soft, heavy in places on Wednesday and the odd shower is forecast before racing. Temperatures could reach 14C.

What they say

Chester Williams, assistant to Jane Williams, trainer of Fast Buck

He's dropping in grade and he's been in decent races lately which have proved beyond him, but he's getting on in age and the handicapper has allowed him to run in a 0-120. Let's hope that makes the difference, and having lots of weight against inferior horses is a good thing as he's a big, strong horse, while any rain will be in his favour too.

Dave Crosse, representative of Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates, owners of Stormin Crossgales

He was suffering from an irregular heartbeat the last time he ran at Hereford, but everything seems good with him at home now and he's in good form, so we're hopeful of a good run.

Matt Sheppard, trainer of Not Available

The ground is probably softer than he'd like but he's down in the handicap a long way. If he's in the right frame of mind he could run a massive race. He's in great order, but a lot depends on him. He's straightforward at home but he's been disappointing, although this is a much lower class of race than he has been running in.

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant to Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of One True King

He's ultra-consistent and has been running some very good races, bumping into a few. He likes the course, while the trip and ground should suit, so we're hoping for a big run, and if he doesn't win he'll collect some good place money.

Reporting by James Burn

