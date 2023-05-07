'He's training nicely and we're hoping for a good show' - analysis and quotes for a competitive handicap hurdle

Neil Mulholland, joint Worcester top trainer last season with Fergal O’Brien, has a leading contender in Crossing The Bar.

The conqueror of the progressive Ramo - winner of his two previous starts – by a neck over 3m1f at Plumpton last time, Crossing The Bar seemingly has little to fear from sixth-placed Yes No Maybe So.

However, when Jay Tidball’s 7lb claim is taken into account, the first-time visored Yes No Maybe So reopposes on effectively 14lb better terms, and will be much better suited by the forecast good ground. Don’t be surprised to see Yes No Maybe So run a huge race at decent odds.

Ballycamus took a while to hit top form last season, but everything clicked into place when he won at Newbury off 6lb lower in March and a current mark of 112 should not prove beyond him – perhaps when switched to fences.

Czech Her Out has won twice over this course and distance and arrives on the back of hard-fought Worcester and Southwell wins. It looks a sensible move by trainer Michael Scudamore to use Beau Morgan’s 7lb claim.

Judicial Law has been out of form, but a return to winning ways would come as no shock now his mark has slid to 115. He won off 1lb higher at Ludlow last February.

Itacare, who has undergone wind surgery since his last outing, boasts a similar profile in terms of a declining mark.

He won off his current 110 at Ludlow last March, which incidentally came on the back of another wind op.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Crossing The Bar

He's won two of his last three and run to a good competitive level; hopefully he can make his presence felt again. He's won on good and soft so the ground should be fine.

Tom George, trainer of Come On Gruff

He'll be fine on the ground. He ran well last time when he'd been off the track for a long time; if anything it was probably a bit soft for him then. He'll come on for it and the track and everything should suit him. He hasn't got many miles on the clock, he's a chaser in the making and we wanted to get another run into him before he goes over fences.

Richard Newland, trainer of Motion In Limine

He's had a long break and it's his first run back but he's training nicely and we're hoping for a good show. The ground should suit him fine.

Michael Scudamore, trainer of Czech Her Out

She did well to win last time but is on a career-high mark now. I suppose with Liam [Harrison] being banned and Beau [Morgan] taking 7lb off that takes her near her rating from last time. She's won around Worcester before, goes there in great form and hopefully has a good chance.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Ballycamus

He's won and finished second in his last two runs. I'd like to think he must be there or thereabouts and conditions of the race will be fine for him.

Reporting by James Stevens

