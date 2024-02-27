'He's thrown in' - expert analysis and trainer quotes for stiff test of stamina in heavy-ground North Wales National

The latest regional National takes place at Bangor and the North Wales version will be an extreme test of stamina on heavy ground.

Nobody has trained more winners at the track than Donald McCain and he looks to hold the key with Gold Emery , who seems to love the mud. His three highest Racing Post Ratings have been achieved on softer than good, including two on heavy, and the latest came in a novice handicap chase at Haydock in December when he was beaten just a head by Southern Sam.

That was a big step forward on his reappearance fifth at Ffos Las in November and he appears to be steadily progressive since returning from a 225-day break this season. Given McCain’s outstanding record at the track, this will probably have been Gold Emery’s target.

Alan King has an impressive record at Bangor, boasting a 23 per cent strike-rate in recent years, but his Notachance has been inconsistent this season.

He is 15lb lower than when third in the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter last year and a reproduction would give him a huge chance, but age is catching up with the ten-year-old and there were no signs of a return to form when he was beaten 33 lengths at Lingfield last time.

In Rem was also beaten a long way last time when 35 lengths behind at Exeter, but that was after a short break and the Jane Williams team is in much better shape now. A mark of 115 puts In Rem 2lb below his last winning perch and that victory came on heavy ground.

If there is to be a surprise then he might be the one to provide it.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Going news

The going was described officially on Tuesday as heavy, soft in places and clerk of the course Andrew Tulloch said: "It's slow ground, heavy round the paddock side. There is a bit of drizzle today and there will be a bit around tomorrow."

What they say

Alan King, trainer of Notachance

He's thrown in, judged on his third in the Midlands National just under a year ago, having taken a little longer to find his form this season. He ran a bit better last time and, while he needs to step forward again, he's done a lot of work recently and has run well at Bangor before.

Jane Williams, trainer of In Rem

I was surprised he was 14-1 given his profile. He'll like the jumps and the trip and he looks really well. He hasn't run since December but there's nothing wrong with him, we've just had abandonment after abandonment and finding the right race for him has proved tricky.

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of Duke Of Deception

It seems like he wants a trip and his jumping seems to have improved. He's got form on soft ground but whether he wants it bottomless is a bit of a worry.

Oliver Greenall: runs Duke Of Deception in the North Wales National Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Kayley Woollacott, trainer of Stellar Stream

It's his first time over the trip but he's always seen his races out well and it's something that we've had on the radar. He does all his best work at the end and in another two strides he'd have won at Lingfield and he's off a nice low weight for the distance and ground. He has cheekpieces on as he's raced a bit lazily.

Shaun Harris, trainer of Ali Star Bert

I'm worried about them taking fences out due to the sun because jumping is his game, but he's in great form. He handles soft but I'd have preferred better ground for the first time over three and three-quarter miles and it's not really his track.

Reporting by David Carr

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.