'He's the class horse in the field' - 2021 Derby hero Adayar returns in Gordon Richards Stakes

The initial hype in the build-up to the Gordon Richards Stakes surrounded a pulsating Champion Stakes rematch between Adayar and Bay Bridge. The omission of Bay Bridge tarnishes the Sandown spectacle, but only partly as Anmaat can be considered a credible threat to the odds-on favourite.

Wind the clock back to the June and July of 2021 and that statement could not have been further from the truth. Adayar followed a brilliant Derby victory at Epsom with an even better performance in Ascot’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, while Anmaat finished third in a moderate Doncaster novice before losing off a mark of 83 on his handicap debut at Newbury. Adayar’s performances have largely stagnated since, while Anmaat’s have taken off.

The Owen Burrows-trained five-year-old progressed through the handicap ranks last season to claim the Group 2 Prix Dollar on Arc weekend, a performance that is ranked only 1lb inferior to Adayar’s Champion Stakes second in October on Racing Post Ratings.

The pair are difficult to separate as they have each run just ten times, have performed to a high level following breaks, relish 1m2f and boast top-class form on testing ground. However, there is a sense that Charlie Appleby was always playing catch up with Adayar last term as he only reappeared in September following multiple niggly issues. That the star colt is already out in April is indicative that the road has been clear this time around. Class might just come to the fore and the 5lb Adayar receives from Anmaat surely swings matters in his favour.

Adayar’s stablemate Highland Avenue returns from 419 days off and is presumably on pace-making duties. As with any front-runner on testing ground, Highland Avenue will be dangerous if allowed too much rope, for all his only realistic chance of victory is reliant on an underperformance from the big two. Similar comments apply to exposed eight-year-old Regal Reality, who falls a rung below a well-above average Group 3.

Owen Burrows, trainer of Anmaat

He was a bit slow to come to hand last year but he's been much more straightforward this time and hopefully we'll have a longer season with him. He surprised me with how far he came in three three runs last season and hopefully this run will put him spot on for either the Tattersalls Gold Cup or the Prix d'Ispahan. It won't be easy with his 5lb penalty at Sandown but track and ground will suit and I'm looking forward to getting him started.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Adayar and Highland Avenue

We've been delighted with Adayar's preparation. He worked well in a racecourse gallop at Newmarket last week and it was always the plan to start him off here. The ground is going to be testing and this is very much a prep-race ahead of the Prince of Wales's Stakes, but he is the class horse in the field. Highland Avenue is a decent horse in his own right, having won the Feilden Stakes and run well on soft ground in the Heron Stakes as a three-year-old. He will hopefully ensure that there is a decent gallop in the race.

James Savage, assistant trainer to Sir Michael Stoute, trainer of Regal Reality

He's wintered well and is training well. It's a great place to start for him but unfortunately the ground might be against him as he wouldn't want it too soft and the top two in the market are Group 1 horses.

