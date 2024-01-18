'He's playing at home and has always threatened to stay the trip' - can this course specialist strike again at Wolverhampton?

Out of pure coincidence perhaps the four most interesting horses in this stayers’ handicap have been drawn in the four lowest stalls.

Legacy Power (stall one) is a half-brother to dual Oaks third Harlequeen and looks worth a crack at 1m6f on just his fifth start. The mega-consistent Artisan Dancer (two) has recorded Racing Post Ratings of 79, 79, 78 and 78 on his last four outings, suggesting a mark of 71 remains a winnable one when the cards fall right, while Moliwood (three) won off 3lb higher on his only previous course-and-distance run.

However, perhaps the best case can be made for Palace Boy (four). His hurdles exploits left him potentially thrown in off a mark of 67 on his return to the Flat last month and he duly bolted up by six lengths from Artisan Dancer, who is 10lb better off now.

Palace Boy was thrown into the 2023 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle for Fergal O’Brien after following home 140-rated mare Luccia in a Listed novice at Exeter, and landed a touch on his stable debut for Ralph Smith, returning a 9-2 SP after opening up at 14-1 on the show.

This is a step up in class for Palace Boy, but he might have provisions of rating significantly higher than a revised mark of 77 on the Flat.

Of those drawn higher, course specialist Lexington Knight (stall eight) is of some interest back on his last winning mark if on a going day. He ran no race here last month, but his RPRs tend to yo-yo somewhat with his last six reading 68, 83, 65, 88, 85 and 42.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Mick Appleby, trainer of Educator

The trip will suit him better than it did at Southwell – that was a bit sharp for him. He's come on for that run and I expect him to go well.

Ian Williams, trainer of Aqwaam and Speedo Boy

Aqwaam should appreciate a drop in trip, having been placed over two miles at Southwell on his last two starts, but Speedo Boy has been off for a long time and this is his first run for a year and a half.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Enthrallment

I think the trip should suit him. He didn't run a bad race over a mile and a half round there on his penultimate start. They went slow over two miles at Newcastle last time, but there should be a bit more pace tomorrow. It's a tight track for a big horse like him, but he should run a good race.

Kevin Phillipart de Foy: trainer of Enthrallment Credit: Mark Cranham

Tim Palin, director of Middleham Park Racing, owners of Lexington Knight

He's been a stalwart for us. These days it depends slightly what side of bed he gets out of, but he has the ability and he's on a mark he can win off. He operates best at places like Wolverhampton and Newcastle so he's playing at home and has always threatened to stay this sort of trip.

Alastair Donald, racing manager of King Power Racing, owners of Legacy Power

He's a fine big horse who's taken time, but he should be suited by this step up on trip and has got a good draw.

Reporting by David Carr

