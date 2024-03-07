'He's on a nice mark and the drier the ground the better' - quotes and analysis for competitive handicap

It is strange how many formlines lead to Cheltenham, even in a race offering just a fifth of the smallest prize on offer at the festival next week.

This may be a 0-120 handicap hurdle but topweight Spirits Bay took on leading Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle hope Dysart Enos at Cheltenham last December and was in third place, albeit tiring, when he fell heavily at the last flight.

Nigel Twiston-Davies gave the dual bumper winner ten weeks to recover, and the cosy way he scored over this course and distance on his return last month marked him out as a novice on the up. He is open to improvement on his first run in a handicap.

He has had fewer than half as many hurdles runs as Donnacha, who was fourth behind next week's Grand Annual contender Libberty Hunter and third to major Stayers' Hurdle fancy Crambo in novice events last winter.

The six-year-old has stepped up on that form this season, winning a novice event at Chepstow and a handicap at Warwick, and is easily forgiven his defeat in the ultra-competitive Betfair Hurdle at Newbury, where he raced keenly.

He was entered in Saturday's Imperial Cup and would be helped if there is a decent pace set by the David Pipe-trained Heure De Gloire, whose former stablemate Vernon Subutex is the wildcard in this field.

Although it is 663 days since he last ran, Vernon Subutex has plenty of useful form over hurdles and fences in France and won a handicap chase at Stratford on his only run for Pipe.

His new trainer Sophie Leech is more than capable of getting a horse ready so he is worth keeping an eye on in the betting.

Going news

The going was officially soft on Thursday and clerk of the course Jason Loosemore said: "We've been dry for three days in a row. The home straight is improving, as is the bit of the back straight coming up the hill. It will be dead but we've moved the hurdles to the inside line on to ground that hasn't been used for a couple of months."

What they say

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Spirits Bay

He's a progressive novice and we hope he's on a nice mark. I'm not worried about the ground, the drier the better — that will definitely help him.

Nigel Hawke, trainer of Donnacha

He ran a nice race at Newbury on ground he didn't like – it was very sticky and holding. He's not had many runs over hurdles and on better ground I'd like to think he's the one to beat.

Sophie Leech, trainer of Vernon Subutex

He's in good form but the plan is to go back to France with him. He won his only run in Britain but I wouldn't be expecting that. He's been off a long time and this is a starting point.

Chris Down, trainer of Moorefields

He's in good nick and I'm very hopeful. I'm not sure about the gluey, drying ground but he handles soft and, although he's dropping back in trip, this will take some getting in these conditions so he should be okay.

Nick Gifford, trainer of Koenigsstern

He's a giant of a horse and will be better suited by Exeter than Plumpton last time. Two miles one on a stiff course should be perfect. He's got to turn the tables with Donnacha but he's in great form and should be there or thereabouts.

