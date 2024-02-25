'He's likely to prove popular from stall three' - analysis and key quotes for competitive sprint handicap at Wolverhampton

Oisin Murphy partners The Defiant for the first time, and the course-and-distance winner is likely to prove popular from stall three.

A tearaway during his younger days, the eight-year-old has become more amenable with age and boasts a fine all-weather record of six wins from 25 starts.

The last of those victories was achieved off a mark of 69 at Chelmsford in June, so he looks nicely treated off 6lb lower here.

Darlo Pride has made excellent progress since September, landing sprint handicaps at Chelmsford (twice), Lingfield and Wolverhampton.

His mark has soared from 48 to 68, but the manner of his latest success a fortnight ago suggests he might have another victory in him before the handicapper takes full control.

Gustav Graves , so frustrating on turf last season, has been a prolific scorer on the all-weather over the last two months, winning three 5f handicaps at Wolverhampton.

He is now 12lb higher than for the first of those triumphs, but he finished second off his current rating on Friday to Bang On The Bell, who benefited from an uncontested lead, and seems sure to give another good account.

Things didn’t really pan out for him from off the pace on that occasion, and it may be premature to believe the handicapper has his measure.

Sounds Of Spring , who makes his first start for John Butler, won three times on testing ground in Ireland and looks potentially well treated if he handles the all-weather.

Analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Alice Haynes, trainer of New Hope Bullet

I think she's a well-handicapped filly and, if she behaves in the stalls and doesn't fluff the start, she should be thereabouts. It was a solid enough effort last time and she's got a plum draw in stall one, so she should be jumping well.

Ruth Carr, trainer of Spanish Angel

We've freshened him up, but he acts well over the course and distance so we're hoping he can run well. He's had plenty of work so I don't see any reason why he can't run well first time out after a break.

Derek Shaw, trainer of Gustav Graves and Miss Belladonna

Gustav Graves would have the better chance. Miss Belladonna hasn't run for a while as she had to pass a stalls test, but she's in good order. The draw in 11 doesn't help but she needs to get back on track and can hopefully behave in the stalls. Gustav has been a star and the track, trip and jockey [Joanna Mason] tick all the boxes. From his draw in eight he'll need some luck in running, though.

Reporting by James Burn

