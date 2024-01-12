'He's in terrific form and I wouldn't swap him' - which trainer is keen on his chances of landing a big Fairyhouse pot?

A classy novice taking on a whole heap of battle-hardened handicappers makes this a fascinating running of the SBK Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase.

The switch to a handicap over a shorter trip is an intriguing move by Gavin Cromwell for Letsbeclearaboutit . The last time we saw him was when sent off 5-4 favourite for the Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase in December. He looked the winner turning in at Fairyhouse, hitting an in-running low of 1.34 on the Betfair Exchange, but couldn't keep Irish Grand National winner I Am Maximus and Found A Fifty at bay. There was no shame in that.

That form has since been boosted with the runner-up landing a Grade 1 on his next start and if Letsbeclearaboutit can get into a decent rhythm over this trip, he will be difficult to peg back. That said, off a mark of 150, it is hardly a penalty kick for a horse who has never run over shorter than two and a half miles over either hurdles or fences until now.

Another concern for Letsbeclearaboutit backers is the fact that no winner of this Grade 3 has carried more than 11st 4lb in the last decade. Last year's winner Rebel Gold won off 10st 4lb.

The Listed handicap chase, run at the same track over a similar trip last month, is often a good pointer for this and Fighting Fit was runner-up to Solness in that. The winner does not reappear so Philip Dempsey's nine-year-old must enter calculations.

The fourth that day was Whiskeywealth , who did too much too soon. He might have won over hurdles at Thurles before Christmas had he not crashed out at the second-last and his mark of 127 looks more than fair.

It is his run at last season's Irish Grand National meeting that sticks out. Whiskeywealth looked like he might have Dinoblue's measure had he not come down at the last. He is officially rated only 2lb higher now whereas the Willie Mullins-trained mare is rated 19lb higher and has a Grade 1 victory to her name.

Whiskeywealth is 1lb out of the handicap and a clear round is by no means guaranteed, but he looks the value option if returning to that sort of form.

What they say

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Letsbeclearaboutit

We're trying something different with him and coming back in trip. He travels and jumps great over two and a half miles, but whether he'll be able to do the same over this shorter trip remains to be seen. We thought it was worth a try, though, and it's a nice pot. He has a high enough mark but he's a horse we like.

Philip Dempsey, trainer of Fighting Fit

The handicapper hasn't missed him and he's gone up another 2lb for finishing second the last day. It's a very competitive race but hopefully he goes there and runs his race. We've had a great time of things with him.

John Ryan, trainer of Lucid Dreams and Grange Walk

They're two nice horses and I wouldn't swap either of them for anything in the race. Lucid Dreams had a sore wither at Limerick but he's back in terrific form now. He's a very, very good horse. They just went a stride too quick for Grange Walk over at Kempton, but he's in mighty form going into this.

Lucid Dreams: contests the Dan & Joan Moore Memorial at Fairyhouse Credit: Patrick McCann

Paul Townend, rider of Uncle Phil

He had a very nice run behind Imagine at Punchestown back in November. The ground is probably an issue for him and I'd like it to be as dry as possible. It’s a competitive race but our lad jumps well and that'll get him a long way. He's unexposed but wants drier ground.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Grey Diamond

I hope he'll come on for his first run for us. He made a few mistakes there and will need to jump better. If he does, hopefully he has an each-way squeak in an open race.

Terence O'Brien, trainer of Whiskeywealth

He has an unfortunate habit of falling, but if he stands up here hopefully he has a chance. He seems very well since his fall at Thurles and he's schooled well since too. It's a competitive race but he's run well around Fairyhouse before and hopefully he gives a good account of himself.

