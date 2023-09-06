'He's in super shape and it was great to see him back to form last time' - Racing League trainer quotes

Drawn low and having the early speed to take advantage is often a potent combination on the all-weather, whatever the distance.

It is particularly handy round the tight bends of Wolverhampton, even in a race such as this over more than a complete circuit.

That points to the chance of Naxos, who found the Britannia understandably too tough an assignment on his handicap debut and showed his true worth when second at Newmarket next time, leading until inside the final furlong.

He will be even harder to catch from the plum position in stall one and the three-year-old is open to plenty more improvement after just five outings.

That said, he is drawn alongside another speedy sort in stall two in Graignes , who forced the pace when winning at Sandown last month and is easily forgiven a defeat on testing ground at Goodwood just six days later.

Have Secret , the only other three-year-old in the field, has run well enough in some hot handicaps this season to suggest he must be taken seriously in this slightly less competitive affair.

The guaranteed strong pace will be ideal for the waited-with Fantasy Believer provided he gets away on terms. His fine effort to grab third after missing the break on the Chepstow Racing League card suggests he has another win in him.

What they say

George Baker, trainer of Graignes

He was a good winner at Sandown after bolting up at Kempton and he had to run at Goodwood on horrible ground because he was going to shoot up the handicap, and he didn't run badly at all. This was an obvious next port of call. He's in good order and has good form on the all-weather.

George Boughey, trainer of Naxos

He has a really good chance back on the all-weather. He's drawn in one and likes going forward. With the weather how it is at the moment, that will probably suit on the track as it's hard to make up much ground. He's in super shape and it was great to see him back to form at Newmarket last time. He probably stepped into too deep waters in the Britannia.

Rebecca Menzies, trainer of Painters Palette

He ran very well last time at Newcastle and has plenty of form round Wolverhampton. He's got plenty of ability and we've gone for the 1m1½f race to give him more of a chance as he can be a bit slowly away.

Ed Walker, trainer of Fantasy Believer

He did very well to finish as close as he did when third at Chepstow, having missed the break and been forced to play catch-up. He should be effective over ten furlongs here and ought to run really well in a race he's bypassed a few other entries to wait for.

Mark Loughnane, trainer of Arcadian Nights

He's got to overcome a wide draw but Billy [Loughnane] knows the track and the horse like the back of his hand. He excels at Chepstow, where he ran a belter last time, and Wolverhampton. He's fresh and ready to go.

