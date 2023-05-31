'He's in really good form and could win again' - quotes and analysis for the feature handicap at Ripon

Trainer Ed Bethell might hold the key to this contest with Nigwa, who did not need to be at her best to break her maiden over track and trip last year when defeating Marhaba The Champ by a length back in August.

The runner-up has since run to Racing Post Ratings of 96 and 99 in two of his three subsequent outings, and Nigwa stepped up in handicap company at Hamilton last time when a neck second to her clear market rival.

Baryshnikov has also shown a liking for the Garden racecourse and he ran his best race of the year when third to Oviedo (trained by Bethell) in the Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar on Monday. He tends to lose ground at the start, but could get involved late if the forecast strong pace materialises.

Cockalorum (first), Society Red (second) and Poet's Dawn (fourth) contested a slightly weaker course-and-distance contest on slower ground six weeks ago and, with the two defeated runners disappointing once or twice since, Cockalorum may do best of the trio again.

Poet's Dawn would be bidding to make it a race hat-trick for trainer Tim Easterby if asked to go again (he ran on Wednesday). Pisanello, who finished fourth in this last year and is having a good 2023, had him well behind when storming to the front close home in a Sunday Series contest at Hamilton last month. Revisiting 1m2f should be fine for him.

The field is completed by Imperial Sands, who did too much too soon last time and is yet to really convince on turf or over this far, and Amy Murphy's Tarbaan, who could do better returned to further with cheekpieces reapplied.

Nicola Barron, joint-trainer of Baryshnikov

He ran really well last time. It was a bit of a dawdle early, he probably wanted a faster pace, but then I think it wouldn't really have mattered – the winner was going to win whatever. Baryshnikov ran right up to form, though, and Ripon is another one of his tracks. There was nothing in a fortnight's time that we were looking at and it's close to home so we might as well have another runner. While he doesn't want soft ground, he doesn't want firm ground either so you just have to pick and choose a little bit with him.

Baryshnikov: form figures of 12 at Ripon Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Roger Fell, trainer of Cockalorum

He won off a reasonable mark last time when soft ground didn't seem to bother him that much. He's in really good form and could win again. It would be nice to have another go at the John Smith's Cup, and fingers crossed he's got a good chance here.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Nigwa

She'll love the ground. She was a bit unlucky at Hamilton last time – she missed the break which hopefully she won't do this time. It looks like a nice spot for her as it's worth good money. I always think it's a positive being proven over course and distance, especially at Ripon as it's quite a specialist track.

Reporting by Charlie Huggins

