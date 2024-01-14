'He’s in cracking form at home' - analysis and key quotes for Hereford handicap chase

Ballybeen catches the eye at the foot of the weights with in-form Dylan Johnston taking off 7lb.

Johnston, who was successful on Bitsnbuckles for Olly Murphy at Huntingdon on Friday, finished second on Aye Right in Saturday’s Veterans’ Chase final at Warwick.

Ballybeen remains a maiden after 13 starts, but he ran a super race when runner-up to Ballycamus at Chepstow last time out. He made a bold bid from the front that day, and it often pays either to set the pace or sit handy at Hereford.

It’s also possible that Ballybeen, a son of Presenting, will appreciate the less testing conditions this time.

Ballybeen does have experience of Hereford – he finished second to Jobesgreen Lad in November 2022 – and that comment also applies to arguably his biggest rival Imac Wood , a winner over course and distance on his penultimate start.

The six-year-old is an excellent jumper who may have been given too much to do given the way the race panned out at Doncaster last time. Strong at the finish when a one-and-a-quarter-length third to Prairie Wolf, he could be open to further progress.

School Days Over , also a course-and-distance winner, was slightly disappointing under 11st 11lb at Doncaster last month when a well-beaten third behind General Officer. He has been dropped 1lb since.

Underfoot conditions appear ideal for the well-handicapped Fairway Freddy , who will also be suited by the drop in trip after failing to get home at Huntingdon in November.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

Ground latest

The going is good, good to soft in places. There is an inspection to be held at 8am due to forecast overnight temperatures of -2C

What they say

Kerry Lee, trainer of Magic Dancer

He’s in cracking form at home and we hope the drop in grade and better ground will see him in a better light.

Fergal O’Brien, trainer of School Days Over

He’s missed a couple of engagements due to the ground as we ran him on an easy surface at Cheltenham last year, and he hated it. I thought this track would be too sharp for him when we ran him there last time, but he loved it and hopefully he should enjoy it again.

Evan Williams, trainer of Timeforatune

He’s slowly going in the right direction but he’s taking his time about it. He ran respectably last time, so would have a small chance.

Deborah Cole, trainer of Imac Wood

He’s a nice progressive horse who likes it around Hereford. I just hope the ground isn’t too soft for him as he needs a sound surface to show his best. He’s at the right end of the handicap and we're looking forward to it.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read these next:



'He's been bucking and squealing' - miracle horse A Pint Of Bear looks to follow up emotional victory at Lingfield

'Maughreen is a fine big mare and has been doing some nice work at home' - Faugheen lookalike makes Punchestown debut

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.