'He's got a great chance' - Dan and Harry Skelton out to add to their festival tally with Kempton specialist

The Cheltenham Festival is not for every horse. Just look at Flegmatik , who has still managed to exceed £130,000 in prize-money despite never having run at the course. Ascot and Kempton are his tracks and this is his third straight run at the latter venue.

His last two runs were fine efforts in good three-mile chases. He beat subsequent Ultima scorer Chianti Classico in great style before recording a similar level of performance when fourth in a deeper Coral Trophy field.

Dropping half a mile in trip is the concern, but that failed to prevent his stablemate Protektorat from doing the business in Thursday’s Ryanair for the bang-in-form Dan Skelton yard.

There are Grade 1 winners joining the party. Fiddlerontheroof can be considered only a watching brief on his second start for Jim Boyle having left Colin Tizzard. It is two years since he produced a performance of worth (second in the 2022 Swinley over an extra half mile).

Millers Bank was also successful at the highest level in the 2022 Manifesto Novices’ Chase. He is temptingly treated off 148 back in the handicap, particularly as his last two runs after a wind op have yielded Racing Post Ratings of 156 and 157. Kempton is clearly his track too. Ignoring Millers Bank’s non-staying sixth in the 2022 King George, he has form figures of 122 there.

Millers Bank and Kielan Woods with Alex Hales after winning at Aintree Credit: Edward Whitaker

Millers Bank will always be susceptible to younger legs at the age of ten, and the novice Outlaw Peter demands plenty of respect. Outlaw Peter was pulled up in the 2023 Lanzarote, but can be forgiven for that as only four of the 20 runners completed what was a gruelling event. Two wins (one on this card last year) and a second from his other three starts at Kempton point towards a big performance.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Course specialist Flegmatik should not be inconvenienced by drop back in trip

Fresh from a career-advancing week in the Cotswolds, Dan and Harry Skelton look to have a good opportunity to keep the momentum up with Flegmatik, who has finished second and fourth in the last two runnings of the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase at Kempton.

That is over three miles – the same distance at which Flegmatik beat last week's Ultima Handicap winner Chianti Classico – but he has plenty of form to recommend him over this intermediate trip as well, including at this venue.

Flegmatik returns to Kempton, where he has had plenty of success Credit: Mark Cranham

Dan Skelton said: "He’s got a great chance. He’s good at the track and the drop in trip is not an issue. He does stay three miles but he’s very effective at two and a half. I’m really looking forward to running him."

Flegmatik has three wins at Kempton and has finished out of the first four only once in seven visits to the course.

What they say

Alex Hales, trainer of Millers Bank

We've been very happy with him. We've just had a few little niggles this season but he seems in good form. We just need to get his career back on track, so we're looking for a nice run.

Jim Boyle, trainer of Fiddlerontheroof

It was a creditable run first time back and he just got tired in the very heavy ground. We're dropping back in trip, but we wanted to give him one more run before potentially looking at the National, so this looked like a decent stepping stone.

Fiddlerontheroof has his final Grand National prep at Kempton Credit: Edward Whitaker

Martin Keighley, trainer of Found On

She's got plenty of speed and has run over this trip before. She likes to front-run and the track should suit her. I'm just hoping they miss the rain because she's fine on good to soft ground. We kept her fresh for Cheltenham [she was a non-runner in the Ultima because of the ground] and so hasn't been slogging through the mud all winter. She seems in good form and it would be nice to win a big prize with her.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Outlaw Peter

He won the hurdle race there last year on that day, he’s in good shape and we’re looking forward to running him.

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Do Your Job

He's always had lots of ability and goes there in good form. I'm looking forward to seeing him run. I think he's got an each-way chance.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Lord Baddesley

It was definitely the ground that was the issue rather than the trip last time and at the moment we're looking at slightly better ground. It's very frustrating with a horse like him because normally Kempton and Newbury are our quickest tracks and they're very local to me, but it just keeps on raining. We'll go back to two and a half miles and see where we are. It's a 60-grand race and every Tom, Dick and Harry aimed their horses at Cheltenham, so fingers crossed.

Reporting by Scott Burton

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.