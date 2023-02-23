'He's flying and is on a winnable mark' - get the lowdown on Exeter's feature race

Staying chasers are a hardy bunch and there are few tougher than the David Pipe-trained D'Jango, one of the leading contenders for the Devon National at Exeter.

To say he's been busy since joining Pipe would be an understatement as he has run no fewer than 22 times in staying company since his debut for the yard in December 2021, but it's fair to say it hasn't done him any harm.

Django's 3m5f success at Lingfield ten days ago was right up there with his best form in Britain, although he is now 1lb wrong at the weights under his 7lb penalty.

His only previous appearance at Exeter was in February last year when he was fifth to Raddon Top, who is one of six course winners in this field.

Raddon Top is 4-7 at Exeter overall but the pick of his form has come on heavy ground, and this will be a Devon National with a difference as the surface is good to firm in places.

That may well prove against a few of these, including 2021 winner Samuel Jackson, whose best form on quicker than good to soft is a long way off what it is when the mud is flying.

Those who have shown something approaching their best on a decent surface are two-time course winner Favori De Sivola and Gazette Bourgeoise.

The latter has never run over a trip so far, but she is a half-sister to the former useful chaser Acapella Bourgeois, who was third in the 2019 Irish National.

Of the others, the handicapper has been trying his best to give former Grade 2 Reynoldstown Chase winner Copperhead a chance, but he seems to be doing his best not to take it and has been beaten a total of 60 lengths on his three completed starts this season.

Race analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

Syd Hosie, trainer of Coup De Pinceau

The ground was probably a bit too soft for him when he ran at Musselburgh last time. He's had some time off since, but has jumped nicely around Exeter before and he should run well – he's a consistent horse.

Chris Down, trainer of Raddon Top

The ground had dried out a bit at Chepstow last time and they went too quick for him down the back and his jumping went to pot. I'd draw a line under it and forget it, and hopefully going back to Exeter helps. He's always at home there and loves the place. The quicker ground won't be in his favour, but we've the extra distance on our side, although he's never been this far so we won't know until he tries it.

Richard Mitford-Slade, trainer of Samuel Jackson

We've been building back from this and it's why he ran over hurdles last time. That was a very nice effort for a three-and-a-half-mile chaser with a big weight over a shorter distance. He's flying and is on a winnable mark – he won this race off 123 two years ago and is 4lb lower. I'm just hoping the ground eases a bit because it's not ideal for him, but he's so well.

Ben Case, trainer of Gazette Bourgeoise

We've always thought she'd stay well and she has won over nearly three and a quarter miles. Her half-brother Acapella Bourgeois stayed well too and she's won on good and good-to-soft ground, so conditions should be fine.

Reporting by James Burn

