'He's everyone’s dream' - who thinks upping their runner in trip could be the right answer?

Paul Nicholls has won with 14 of his 39 runners at Taunton this season, and many punters will be drawn instinctively to his representative, Dancingontheedge.

The six-year-old mare started 15-8 favourite over course and distance last month, but fell at the seventh flight.

On her previous start behind the prolific Barrier Peaks at Market Rasen, she shaped as if this trip would suit, and remains open to improvement on a mark of 89.

Similar comments apply to the 97-rated Colden’s Dream, dropped 4lb after his heavy Wincanton defeat on his first start for Harry Fry. He has very low mileage and better can be expected now equipped with a tongue-tie and cheekpieces.

Karakoram is an intriguing runner upped in trip. This Taunton regular has course form figures of 14652434 at 2m3f, and left the impression on his latest start there, when a strong-finishing fourth behind Blue Bikini, that this distance could suit him.

David Dennis has won with three of his last five runners, so punters must keep Lighthouse Mill on side. A reproduction of the gelding’s Uttoxeter fourth to Pardon Me in November would put him firmly in the mix.

The market expected better of Portentoso when he made his first start for Chris Honour at Carlisle last time. That was Portentoso’s first run for 11 months and he’s likely to strip fitter now. Elizabeth Gale takes off 7lb.

Flutiste is handicapped to play a big part on his first appearance since undergoing wind surgery.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Grace Harris, trainer of Karakoram and Justshortofabubble

Karakoram is everyone’s dream as he’s so consistent and is the type that can run every week, which is great for our racing club. We’re stepping him up to three miles for the first time, which will either be a great idea or a terrible one. Justshortofabubble is very frustrating and keeps getting backed, but It’s not our money. He travels well but when he sees daylight he turns it in, so we’re going to hold him up to the last minute.

Helen Nelmes, trainer of Wearapinkribbon

We got him off Willie Mullins and he’s been a bit frustrating, to say the least. He goes well at home but has not been doing it on the track. I thought he’d win at Wincanton last time but he ran poorly, so we need him to step up.

David Dennis, trainer of Lighthouse Mill

We intentionally gave him the winter off as he doesn’t go on soft, so if it stays good to soft, good in places he should be okay. If he’s not too fresh and handles the ground he would have a great each-way chance.

Evan Williams, trainer of Wavecrest

It’s last chance saloon time for him. Win, lose or draw, he’s going to do another job after this. He’s done well to win a race but he’s found it hard since then. I think the owners have found him a nice home to be a hunter.

Neil Mullholland, trainer of Secret Secret

He was shaping as if he was going to be placed when he unseated last time and with a bit of luck should be thereabouts. He’s in good shape at home and I would be hopeful of a good run.

Chris Honour, trainer of Portentoso

He had his first run in a year over an inadequate trip last time at Carlisle, where we went to get some soft ground. If they get more rain at Taunton, I would say he has a nice each-way chance over a trip which will suit him better.

Reporting by David Milnes

