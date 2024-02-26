'He's down in class but a win could get him into the Kim Muir' - who is fighting for his Cheltenham place at Catterick?

It is unusual for a horse to take such a sharp drop in grade as Twoshotsoftequila is for this 3m1f handicap chase.

He was last seen finishing down in the field in the Great Yorkshire Chase, perhaps Doncaster’s most prestigious staying handicap of the jumps season and three classes higher than this Catterick prize.

That is an effort worth forgiving in light of his staying-on third to Saturday’s Coral Trophy winner Forward Plan on his previous outing over the Great Yorkshire course and distance, albeit he has twice been withdrawn on account of soft ground and won’t want it too testing. A rise in the weights is essential if the Kim Muir is a realistic aim at the Cheltenham Festival.

Tenacious front-runner Dr Kananga stays further than this and should ensure the decent gallop Twoshotsoftequila’s late-pouncing style requires. First-time cheekpieces conjured an improvement from Dr Kananga last time and they are traded for blinkers in a bid to keep him guessing. However, this is a quick turnaround following his valiant second over 3m2f on heavy ground at Fontwell 13 days ago.

Another to back up quickly is East Street , who only ran last Monday at Carlisle. A clumsy unseat at the fifth put paid to his chances there but presumably relieved him of a hard race. The fact jumping errors have crept into his game in recent outings makes him tricky to trust, though.

Perhaps Mister Bells will emerge as Twoshotsoftequila’s biggest threat. A course-and-distance winner who is unexposed at staying trips (form figures of 21372 over 3m1f or further), he remains well treated on the pick of his Irish form, and the handicapper's decision to raise him 7lb for his eased-down success here last time is perfectly fair.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going latest

The going is soft, good to soft in places. Monday night is expected to bring an overnight frost of 0/-1C. Tuesday is expected to be overcast with light drizzle in the morning.

What they say

Rebecca Menzies, trainer of Twoshotsoftequila

He bumped into Some Scope when he last ran at the track and he has gone on to win again since. He’s down in class and he’s in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham and if he could win and go up a few pounds he would get into that.

Tom Bellamy, rider of Dr Kananga

He bounced back to form when second in cheekpieces at Fontwell last time and he's in first-time blinkers which should suit him as he’s a front-runner. Catterick is a funny track but if he handles it he would have a decent shout.

Nick Alexander, trainer of Everyday Champagne

He’s had a frustrating time as he doesn’t like very soft ground so he’s missed some engagements. As long as the ground is drying up and the track not too sharp we expect him to run very well.

Micky Hammond, trainer of Mister Bells

He won well over course and distance last time on the back of a decent third there over Christmas. He’s in good form and it’s nice to be supporting our local course and the horse is locally owned. He goes there with every chance.

Reporting by David Milnes

