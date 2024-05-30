'He’s done a lot at home and he’ll do more with juice in the ground' - key quotes and analysis for competitive handicap

Blurred boundaries between handicaps and Group races are something we associate with sprints. This handicap makes a habit of doing the same in middle-distance races.

Last year's winner Cadillac was already a Group 2 and Listed winner. He had hardly tumbled down the weights either, his winning mark was 105. Other recent winners include Not So Sleepy and Farraaj. The latter recorded a winning Racing Post Rating of 118 and was Group 1-placed by the end of the same year.

This may serve as handy context for those who are otherwise taken by the Karl Burke-trained Liberty Lane, but are concerned his mark of 106 today means he would need a minor Group-level performance to win. He's still unexposed enough to think he might be bound for top races.

On his last start, Liberty Lane made up for poor runs in the Cambridgeshire and Lincoln with a win in a Newmarket handicap which was of similar value to today's race. He beat Dutch Decoy, a dependable sort in these big mile handicaps, unexposed Torito and Majestic, who had been second to Cadillac off a higher mark in this race last year.

It all makes for a solid piece of form. If Liberty Lane were to run to a similar level today, he would perform to a Racing Post Rating 8lb higher than his BHA mark. The average for this race's winner in the past decade has been 10lb.

That makes Liberty Lane one of the best handicapped in the field. Only Paradias is more obviously well treated and that is on a piece of form nearly a year old. He's also coming straight out of a hurdles campaign that could only be described as a qualified success given his level on the Flat.

The onus is not really on Liberty Lane to prove he's well enough handicapped off his new mark. Improvement would merely confirm his trajectory towards Group races. Everything else has to progress to go past him.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Oisin Murphy, rider of City Streak

He won at Chester on ground that was probably fast enough. He’s done a lot at home and he’ll do more with juice in the ground, which he’ll get. He went up in the handicap again and it’s quite a competitive race, but he deserves to go there with a big chance.

David Menuisier, trainer of Mysterious Love

We've changed race tactics and when she ran at Windsor last Monday, we tried to teach her to come from the back. It was quite a sedate pace but she finished the race very well and I thought it was her best effort since the Atalanta at Sandown last year. She came out of the race very fresh and well, and the surface should suit. We’ll try and be patient again.



Jonathan Portman, trainer of Sweet Reward

He's in great form and he loves his racing. He missed the start at Goodwood and things didn't go right for him. He occasionally has the odd run like that but generally he can be relied on to run really well. Silvestre [de Sousa, jockey] rode him well in this race two years ago and we're looking forward to running him.

Ben Brookhouse, trainer of I Still Have Faith

He's come out of Nottingham in good order and the ground should be in his favour. He's obviously a hold-up horse, which Epsom is not exactly known for, but with the ground on the softer side it could play to his strengths.

Kevin Coleman, trainer of Derry Lad

He ran a great race at Naas. The trip will be fine and he's run at the track before. If they go a good gallop, hopefully he'll be thereabouts. He seems to act on all ground bar very heavy so there should be no excuse, ground-wise.

Reporting by Liam Headd

