'He's bred for the game' - Sir Mark Prescott hopeful Frederick Daly can score on his first ride

Captain Kane’s victory at Lingfield three weeks ago once again highlighted the talent of superb 3lb claimer Billy Loughnane. The winner looked a suspect stayer on his first attempt at two miles, but Loughnane bided his time to ensure his mount got home to score by a nose when the win seemed highly unlikely for the majority of the contest.

Now Captain Kane must do without Loughnane's assistance off an effectively 6lb higher mark (up 3lb in the handicap and minus Loughnane’s 3lb allowance), so a follow-up strike in this amateurs' handicap may be tricky despite the return to 1m6f appearing in his favour.

A stoutly bred Sir Mark Prescott-trained four-year-old succumbed to Loughnane’s tour de force at Lingfield, and the trainer fields a similar type here in likely favourite Golden Shot .

The progressive son of Golden Horn has climbed another 5lb in the handicap after finishing a close second to Baez at York under Luke Morris last month, the pair pulling almost four lengths clear of the third. That was a better race than this, although it is worth noting this is 7lb claimer Frederick Daly’s first ride under rules.

Conversely, Simon Walker is a regular in these amateur races and has a 30 per cent strike-rate this season, so Lexington Knight is worth a look.

That statement is all the more pertinent as this prominent racer could be at a tactical advantage. Russian Rumour, the other front-running candidate based on previous performances, was held up last time.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

George Scott, trainer of Captain Kane

He looked good up in trip last time and provided they don't get too much overnight rain I'd be happy with the ground. I think the track will suit as he doesn't like to be rushed. Jockey Becky Smith has been lucky for us and they should have a good chance.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Lexington Knight

He'll like the ground and the track will suit. He's been running well all year and looks fairly solid. The trip shouldn't be a problem as he doesn't pull and is fairly straightforward. Simon Walker is a very capable amateur, which will help.

Sir Mark Prescott, trainer of Golden Shot

It's a competitive little heat – our last runner there was 1-100. He's in good form and I thought Mr Goldie's horse [Baez] stayed on very well when he was beaten last time. Our jockey [Frederick Daly] does well at home but it's his first ride, although he's bred for the game being Declan Daly's son. I hope the horse can give him a good spin. I don't think it'll be too soft, so he should be all right on the ground.

Reporting by James Stevens

