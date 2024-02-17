'He's better than he's ever been' - quotes and analysis for a competitive Kempton handicap

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Whatever else might be said of Sunday evening racing, race planners have already shown they are not prepared to put on any old programme. This quite valuable series qualifier has drawn many well-bred and well-connected three-year-olds. The form ought to be indicative for what is left of the all-weather season, and possibly the early weeks of the turf campaign too.

The Juddmonte silks will be on show, which always brings a warm Pavlovian response. Fire Demon progressed well in maidens, mostly at good tracks, before winning over course and distance. He flopped as favourite on his handicap debut, but that was at Lingfield which provides a different test. Oisin Murphy takes the ride and his mounts for Andrew Balding in February have produced form figures of 221911.

Photosynthesis won that Lingfield race, continuing his quick progress since joining Tom Clover, and that form is already working out positively with the second, third and fourth since finishing second, first and third. However, the draw has not been kind as he will break from stall ten of ten.

It is low draws that fare best over this course and distance. Either side of Fire Demon in two will break two unexposed sorts in first-time cheekpieces. Engineer has been second over course and distance the last twice, including off this mark on his handicap debut. He was coming off a break that day, but was backed as though thought fit.

Influence has been second on all four starts in novices and maidens. The trend has been downwards, although he has looked one-paced more than anything else. Kempton may suit better than Wolverhampton or Lingfield, where he has raced before.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Amy Murphy, trainer of Baileys Polka Dot

She won twice in France last year but her form petered off a bit towards the end of the season, so we need to see her bounce back. Hopefully the freshen up she's had since will have done her good.

Tony Elliott, founder of The Rogues Gallery, owners of Photosynthesis

We're expecting him to win and are confident, but he's got to beat the draw in stall ten. He's done nothing wrong since joining us and is very well – better than he's ever been. We think he's better than his mark, but being drawn stall ten of ten is like carrying a 10lb penalty.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Eminny

She's a more-than-useful filly and ran well last time, which was her first start for a while. I expect her to run well and I'm happy running back over six furlongs, although if the surface is riding slower that could help as she gets seven furlongs.

John Ryan, trainer of Roman Emperor

Photosynthesis beat us a couple of starts ago, but he's gone up a few pounds. We've got a decent draw and Callum [Shepherd] seems to get on well with the horse. He's got cheekpieces to help him concentrate, but I don't think he's ungenuine. He's fit and well.

Reporting by James Burn

