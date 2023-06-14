'He's been working really well with some nice horses' - who is confident of a big run at Leopardstown?

Colin Keane has chosen seven-furlong specialist Mutasarref over course specialist Power Under Me as Ger Lyons goes in search of back-to-back wins in this Group 3 and a fifth success in all.

Although rated 2lb inferior to stablemate Mutasarref and having to give him 3lb, Power Under Me bounced right back to his best last time when landing the Amethyst Stakes over a mile at this venue.

That was his second win from three starts at Leopardstown but both of those were over a mile and champion jockey Keane has hopped off and gone for Mutasarref instead.

The five-year-old is a five-time winner, all over seven furlongs. He rattled off three victories in a row last summer, culminating in a stylish success in the Platinum Stakes at Cork. On that form, he's a big player here.

You could argue Mutasarref was a shade disappointing on his return to action at Naas when beaten more than three lengths into fifth by Cosmic Vega, but he looks sure to come on for that and boasts rock-solid claims with conditions to suit.

The unexposed Ocean Jewel is fascinating on her first try beyond six furlongs. She wasn't stopping at the end of the Lacken Stakes at Naas on her reappearance when third to The Antarctic and she is a half-sister to 1,000 Guineas winner Mother Earth, so there is every chance there could be more improvement to come over this trip. She wears a hood for the first time.

Agartha's form figures at Leopardstown are 2122 and two of those defeats were against last year's Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs. She likes this place and wears her heart on her sleeve from the front.

Real Appeal is a regular in this race. He won it in 2021 when trained by Jessica Harrington and trailed in last of five behind Dr Zempf last year.

This time he has a new trainer in Ado McGuinness but has ten lengths to find with Power Under Me from their clash here over a mile last month. That was on completely different ground to what he will encounter here, though, and it would be foolish to underestimate him.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Agartha

She comes here on the back of a really good run at the Curragh. She has performed well at Leopardstown in the past and, while it looks a competitive Group race as you would expect, we're hoping for another good run.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Coachello

He's stepping back up to seven furlongs having run over shorter at Naas and the Curragh. He ran really well over this trip for us at Lingfield last year when giving Noble Dynasty a fright and hopefully the race will suit. He seems to be in very good form at home.

Ado McGuinness, trainer of Real Appeal

I was a bit concerned when I saw the ground described as yielding on Wednesday morning but it will surely dry out and be quicker than that. He wants to rattle along and the quicker the ground, the better his chance. He likes Leopardstown and won the race two years ago, so we're hopeful of a big run. He's been working really well with some nice horses at home lately.

