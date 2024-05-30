'He's been in fantastic form this year' - trainer quotes and analysis for a competitive handicap on ITV at Epsom

George Boughey saddled Totally Charming to victory in this 1m½f handicap in 2022 and he holds another leading chance with Koy Koy, who shaped well when sixth at Newmarket over 7f this month.

The five-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign last season, with his standout effort coming at Wolverhampton in September over this trip when running on strongly to land a competitive handicap by a length and a quarter.

After a couple of reasonable efforts at Meydan, he returned at Newmarket, where he held every chance at the furlong pole before his chance was severely compromised when sandwiched in between runners, doing well in the circumstances to be beaten just two and a half lengths. This step up in trip should suit and he rates a big player.

Al Mubhir was well backed at York last time before finishing sixth, but the ground may have dried out a bit too much for him. He really caught the eye in some top handicaps last season on softer going, particularly when staying on into eighth in the Golden Mile at Goodwood.

He is ready to strike off his mark of 104 and would rate the most likely winner if some rain arrives.

Dancing Magic was beaten four and three-quarter lengths into sixth in the Spring Cup at Newbury, and matched that form when runner-up to Percy's Lad at Chester last time. He's still a maiden after 13 starts, but this is just his fourth go in handicap company and rain would harm his claims.

Having followed an excellent campaign on the all-weather with a good effort when eighth in the Victoria Cup, Fantastic Fox holds every chance for Roger Varian. His form ties in nicely with Richard Hannon's Talis Evolvere, who ran extremely well in competitive handicaps at Newbury the last twice.

Finn's Charm is worth a mention after an encouraging comeback run at Chester. He was running on well at the finish in sixth despite not seeming to be in love with the track. His form tailed off a touch last season but he was a very good winner at Musselburgh last April and is only 3lb higher now. He is another contender who wouldn't like to see the ground soften any further.

What they say

Oisin Murphy, rider of Notre Belle Bete

He hasn’t run in a while, but has some good form. It’s a competitive race and although he has a decent draw in stall two, he may need the run.

David O'Meara, trainer of Blue For You , Bopedro and Orbaan

Blue For You isn't drawn the best [stall 16]. He ran okay at York on his first run this year and I'd be hopeful if he can overcome the draw. Bopedro ran a solid race at York, finishing his race off really well. I think he'll cope with the track and the trip should suit him well. Orbaan is obviously not getting any younger, but he's in good form, has run well at Epsom before and will handle a bit of cut in the ground.

Roger Varian, trainer of Fantastic Fox

He did well in this race two years ago when third, and ran very well in the Victoria Cup last time. He'll appreciate going back up in trip, but he's not drawn the best in stall 11, but hopefully that won't inconvenience him because he'll be fine on the ground.

George Boughey, trainer of Koy Koy

He's ultimately been a bit disappointing this year, but the step up in trip should suit and he's drawn to run well [6].

Jonathan Portman, trainer of Two Tempting

He was a bit unlucky last time, but he's been in fantastic form this year and seems stronger. He could do with it drying up a bit and has run well at the fixture before.

