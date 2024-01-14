'He's been bucking and squealing' - miracle horse A Pint Of Bear looks to follow up emotional victory at Lingfield

Miracle horse A Pint Of Bear – who was seconds away from being put down due to a serious injury before completing a remarkable recovery with victory at Wolverhampton – will look to produce further cheer at Lingfield on Monday.

It will be the six-year-old's first start since his emotional front-running victory at the start of the month and trainer Scott Dixon said he had been inundated with fanmail since the horse's incredible tale was told in the Racing Post.

A Pint Of Bear, part-owned by the trainer's father Paul, suffered such a severe injury to his near-hind tendon during a race at York in August 2021 that racecourse vets advised euthanasia would be likely. Yet he made miraculous progress and the co-owner said he had "never had as much joy" after the Wolverhampton win – his first since the incident.

He will look to repeat that success in the 7f handicap at Lingfield (1.50 ) on Monday off a 4lb higher mark, with 5lb claimer Elisha Whittington on board again.

His trainer said: "He won a shade cosily at Wolverhampton and it was a great ride from Elisha – an absolute peach. He's run well at Lingfield before and is absolutely brimming after his win; he's been bucking and squealing and is as fresh as paint, so he's good to go.

Scott Dixon: "It's just been a really good news story" Credit: John Grossick

"He's got a good draw and it's just been a really good news story for us, the owners, the horse and me. Very often things like this go under the radar, so I'm really grateful."

The racing community has got behind the Dixon family since the story emerged last week, leaving connections moved by the whole experience.

The trainer added: "I must have had 50-plus emails from people I don't know just saying how lovely they thought the story was. We've had emails, messages, phone calls and comments from trainers and jockeys on the course.

"It's a credit to the team, and the owners too, as it was an incredibly expensive exercise. We're just really pleased and hopefully he can run well again at Lingfield."

A Pint Of Bear is forecast to go off a 7-2 second favourite with Mumayaz expected to head the betting. That rival has finished second nine times since his last victory.

