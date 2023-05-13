'He's at the top of his game' - can flying Spoof make it a hat-trick of wins in competitive sprint handicap?

Kevin Frost had his best year with 21 winners in 2022 and will move just shy of double figures for this campaign if Spoof can defy topweight and complete a hat-trick in the Sky Bet Super Series Sprint Handicap ().

The eight-year scored at Windsor in April and showed he was equally effective at a track with a stiff finish when following up at Ascot 11 days ago.

He was raised 5lb for that success and Frost has called in the services of flying apprentice Billy Loughnane for the ride on the likely favourite.

The trainer said: “Spoof has had four quick runs, but seems at the top of his game. There aren’t many chances you get to run in a 0-90 handicap for £18,000 first prize so we’ll send him up there as he seems in good spirits. He’ll enjoy the ground and has a nice draw so we’re looking forward to it."

From his base near Newark, Frost has been in a good run of form and recorded a double at Yarmouth on May 2.

He added: “The horses are running well and long may it continue. We are up on numbers. We had about 16 horses last year and are up to nearly 30. We have a few more to run when the ground dries out but Spoof seems to go on anything. We hope he runs well as it will be a long drive home otherwise.“

Golden Arrow and Kieran O'Neill on the Newmarket gallops

The Sunday Series card kicks off with an interesting two-year-old contest, the Sky Bet Super Series EBF Maiden Stakes (), in which the Alice Haynes-trained newcomer Golden Arrow lines up.

The son of Havana Grey, described as a "rocket" by connections, has been rerouted from Ascot on Saturday to make his debut in Scotland.

The £200,000 breeze-up purchase has been showing up well in his work on the Newmarket gallops and has gone north in search of better ground.

Jockey Kieran O’Neill said: “Golden Arrow is a rocket. He’s a real nice horse and if he does on the track what he does at home, it will take a good one to beat him.”

