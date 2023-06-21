'He’s a proper horse' - who is looking forward to his runner stepping up in trip?

The Hampton Court had been looking like the first victim of Royal Ascot's expansion to seven-race cards. On the introduction in 2020 of the Golden Gates Stakes, a 0-105 handicap under otherwise similar conditions, this Group 3 dried up. Only twice in the 2010s did it fail to attract ten or more runners. From 2020 the field sizes have been eight, nine and six. At least this bumper entry of 16 reverses one trend.

However, the Golden Gates and King George V, both handicaps, are now more apt comparisons than the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes. In the mid-2010s, future top-level winners such as Cannock Chase, Hawkbill and Benbatl were on the Hampton Court roll of honour. Now a good winner of the Golden Gates would record a similar level to a typical winner of this race on Racing Post Ratings.

Again, this year's field gives hope that the trend will stall in 2023. High achievers in this race include Oaks third Caernarfon, Derby sixth Waipiro, Curragh Group 3 winner Drumroll (beaten only by Paddington in his three-race career) and the placed horses from the always indicative London Gold Cup.

In this race's glory days, the London Gold Cup served as a major trial. Cannock Chase and Time Test doubled up in consecutive years. The Newbury race has become stronger since, being won by horses such as Defoe and Bay Bridge.

It is therefore notable, that in finishing second from a BHA mark of 103, this year's runner-up Bold Act recorded a higher RPR than any recent winner of the London Gold Cup. His 110 figure is only a few pounds off the standard usually required to win the Hampton Court. Admittedly, he is still 6lb behind Caernarfon once her fillies' allowance is considered.

It could certainly be argued that Caernarfon, who also made the frame in the 1,000 Guineas – albeit at a distance – is punching down by running in the Hampton Court Stakes, but this race is having a mini revival. Let's hope it lasts for more than one year.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Tim Palin, racing manager to Middleham Park Racing, owners of Brave Emperor and Dear My Friend

We think Brave Emperor will stay. He’s drawn well and we’ll be fairly positive on him. This looks a reasonable fit for Dear My Friend and a Johnston-trained horse can always bounce back.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Drumroll

He's progressing nicely and, although he carries a penalty, we thought this might he the right sort of race for him.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Bold Act

His rating suggests he can be competitive at this level, while the ground and trip will suit. He should hopefully be a live player.

Ed Crisford, joint trainer of Bolster

It's a step up but he deserves his chance and he's in good form. If he can improve, he can run a really nice race.

James Ferguson, trainer of Canberra Legend

You can put a line through his run in the Dante. He’s a proper horse the way he won the Feilden and the step up to a mile and a quarter should certainly help.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Captain Winters

He battled on well to win over a stiff mile at Sandown last time and we thought it was well worth taking a step up in trip and grade. He's versatile with the ground.

Thady Gosden, trainer of Epictetus, Tony Montana and Torito

Epictetus shapes as if this track and trip should play to his strengths. Torito won a handicap at Epsom in good style and this looks the natural next step for him. Tony Montana has come on a lot since his comeback and the track and trip should suit.

Roger Varian, trainer of Exoplanet

I'm really looking forward to the prospect of him running on a sound surface; that could be key to him. He's capable of running very well.

Ed Walker, trainer of Waipiro

This looks the perfect race for him and I reckon this stiff ten furlongs will be ideal. He ran a great race in the Lingfield Derby Trial and would have finished closer than he did in the Derby itself had he not been forced to come from behind and make his ground in the hottest part of the race.

Jack Channon, trainer of Caernarfon

I think ten furlongs is probably going to be her optimum. On ratings she should be a clear favourite but that's not the way things work. It looks like a really good chance to be competitive in a Royal Ascot race.

Reporting by Lewis Porteous

