'He's a horse I'm mad about' - key trainer quotes and analysis for the Listed chase at Gowran Park

Whiskeywealth returned to winning ways over hurdles at Naas last month and his early season handicap form earns him the right to be firmly in the mix in the €45,000 Holden Plants Rentals Shamrock Handicap Chase over 2m.

Trained by Terence O'Brien, who is enjoying a fine season, the eight-year-old finished fourth in two similarly competitive handicap chases at Cork over 2m1½f and at Fairyhouse over 2m1f at the end of 2023, and the slightly shorter trip here will play to his strengths.

He made a little mistake at Naas last time when scoring by a cosy two and three-quarter lengths from Verbal Sparring, albeit he was well treated in that sphere. The strong-travelling type has some classy form in top-end handicaps last season and definitely has a race of this nature in him off a mark of 125.

Willie Mullins saddles two handicap chase debutants in Figaroc and Feu Du Bresil . The latter looks nicely treated off 133 based on his run at Fairyhouse when splitting Mister Policeman and Pinkerton, although he hasn't gone on from that in two starts since. Figaroc wasn't beaten far in sixth behind Tactical Move at this track in January and was a good third to Zanahiyr in a strong contest at Thurles last time. He will likely prove better than 134, but the trip might be a bit sharp for him.

John Ryan won the race last year and Mount Frisco looks the pick of his pair. He put in another solid effort when runner-up at Thurles last month, showing an excellent attitude, and won't be easy to pass if he gets into a rhythm out in front. He's an appealing each-way prospect.

The drop in trip should suit the Gavin Cromwell-trained La Malmason and she will enjoy testing conditions, while Cayd Boy bounced back to form at Naas last time and is on an attractive mark.

What they say

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of La Malmason

She ran okay at Naas, but was a bit disappointing as she didn't seem to hit the line after jumping well. We tried riding her a bit more positive over the trip and it didn't work. We're going back to two miles, so we'll probably ride her forward again and see how we get on.

Liz Doyle, trainer of Cayd Boy

We just felt he didn't quite get home in the last furlong and a half up the hill at Naas the last day. He's had a few problems that we've hopefully sorted out now and coming back to this trip will help him. He loves heavy ground.

Terence O'Brien, trainer of Whiskeywealth

I've been very happy with him since his win over hurdles at Naas. If you go back to his run at Fairyhouse last year when he fell at the last, that looked a very good run given Dinoblue ended up winning. If he can produce that performance again, he could be hard to beat. Although, I do think Willie's [Mullins] two runners could be thrown in off their marks, but I hope I'm wrong.

John Ryan, trainer of The Little Yank and Mount Frisco

Mount Frisco is a horse I'm mad about and he's in great order at home. He ran very well at Thurles the last day and is improving. He's in off a nice weight and has a definite chance. The Little Yank ran well at Leopardstown and he's definitely not out of it. He has a lovely weight too and is in great form.

