'He's a different horse since being gelded' - expert advice for a hot handicap

This is when it starts to get serious for three-year-old 6f handicappers – some of whom will be better than handicappers in time.

This contest and next month's £100,000 Macmillan Sprint at York, which it has provided four of the last six winners of, are when unexposed second-season sprinters begin to show how good they are. Which is often really good.

Three of the last four horses to come out on top have gone on to score in Listed or Pattern company. The quality of this race was underlined in 2016 when subsequent Prix de l'Abbaye and Nunthorpe winner Marsha could finish only second.

The field is typically packed with horses open to plenty of improvement, such as Eminency who progressed with each of four outings at two and whose trainer Clive Cox knows what this takes as he triumphed with Harry Three last season.

Saturday's runner is better than he was able to show on his comeback at Kempton, where he was squeezed out at the start and then continually denied a run in the last furlong. That said, he caught a lot of eyes and could go off at a short price for a competitive race.

Similarly, oddsmakers have not missed Revenite, whose two good wins last season came in novice events and who will find things harder in a handicap.

Of those proven in this company, Washington Heights matched his best Racing Post Rating when second here a fortnight ago and could step up on that now the ground has dried, while Godolphin cast-off Quinault completed a hat-trick when making all over course and distance on Thursday evening.

And Expert Agent has done nothing but improve since being gelded, winning three all-weather handicaps and doing particularly well to come from behind and catch a leader who had gone clear at Lingfield last time. That suggests he will remain competitive off a 4lb higher mark here.

What they say

Tom Clover, trainer of Rogue Lightning

He's a lovely horse and I think being ridden cold over six furlongs could really suit him. He's been training well.

Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, owners of Revenite

It's his prep run for the five-furlong race at Royal Ascot. He'll run a nice race, but might just need it.

Adam Ryan, son of and assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Washington Heights

He bounced back to form last time and probably bumped into a smart horse. He'll be a better horse on better ground.

Clive Cox, trainer of Eminency

He wintered very well and ran a nice race at Kempton without seeing a lot of daylight. I'm looking forward to running him on turf and I hope he has every chance.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Expert Agent

He's a different horse since being gelded and showed a good turn of foot to win last time at Lingfield. Newmarket should suit him better. He should transfer his all-weather to grass if they don't get too much rain and he's been working well on turf.

Stuart Williams, trainer of Quinault

He's come out of Thursday's race in good form. He's improving fairly rapidly and gets in at the bottom of the weights – it's a big step up in class but we'll give it a go.

