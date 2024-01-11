'He's a Boodles horse' - Paul Nicholls and Gary Moore take aim at Chatteris Fen

The recently retired Sceau Royal won this Class 2 juvenile hurdle in 2016, but there has been nothing of his class to come from it since, and unless there is a wide-margin winner, the chances are this will have been yet another below-par year.

The obvious candidate to blow the race apart is Kabral Du Mathan as he's the only one of five winners in the field yet to be beaten, his success coming at Clairefontaine for Arnaud Chaille-Chaille in the summer.

He has since joined Paul Nicholls, but was weak in the market for a substandard Triumph Trial at Cheltenham last month before being withdrawn with a vet's certificate.

He is an unknown quantity, but the third at Clairefontaine has won three times since, including over fences, so there is some substance to his form, although he does have to concede 8lb to all his rivals.

Gary Moore has won the last two runnings, but his Soigneux Bell looks a level below those winners as he had two heavy defeats to his name before handling conditions best in a four-finisher heat on bottomless ground at Fontwell last time, and arguably the horse with the best British form is Kartoon And Co .

A debut winner in a four-runner race at Stratford in October, he was put in his place by a 69-rated Flat performer at Market Rasen next time, but was conceding the winner 7lb, although the odds-on third did nothing for the form at Kempton next time out.

Whispering Royal is at least going the right way having beaten a Nicky Henderson-trained hotpot at Doncaster last time following his opening well-beaten third, but a winning RPR of just 98 tells you he is going to need to improve a fair bit even at this level.

Catterick winner Latin Verse was beaten out of sight upped in grade last time, but while hurdles debutant Blue Universe was a 50-1 shot at the first show, the pick of his Flat form was a match for those who've performed in that sphere.

Race analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Kabral Du Mathan

He's a nice horse who does everything right at home, but we could've done without the 8lb penalty for winning one start in France last summer. It's good Huntingdon has got this meeting on as it's a nice race to start him off in, as we didn't have many options. He's schooling and working well, and while we'll know a lot more after this, I suspect he's more of a Boodles rather than Triumph Hurdle horse. He's a chaser in the making in time, too.

Gary Moore, trainer of Soigneux Bell

He took a while to acclimatise to racing here, but won well at Fontwell last time and I hope the ground is soft enough as he looks like he appreciates that a bit more than other conditions. He's a similar type to my last two winners, but this looks a stronger race. If the ground is soft enough he should have a good chance.

Alan King, trainer of Whispering Royal

He's certainly a four-year-old who is going the right way and should continue to progress with racing. I was pleased with his win last month at Doncaster, where he made all and jumped really well, and hope he could be a horse for the Boodles at Cheltenham.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

