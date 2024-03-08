'He's a big price but a fast-run race should suit him' - trainers on their Imperial Cup contenders

Ben Pauling has made a happy habit of snaring big Saturday contests in recent weeks and he will be hoping that trend continues as Bad and Jipcot look to give him a strong hand in the Betfair Imperial Cup.

The yard landed a treble at Ascot last month and Bad was the one to just miss out as he was worn down late on by Mothill over two miles and three and a half furlongs.

That was on drying ground and Pauling is hopeful that a return to much more demanding underfoot conditions will cancel out the drop back in distance.

"I think Bad wants further than two miles but on this sort of ground and around Sandown, I think he'll be absolutely fine," said Pauling. "I think the wind operation probably helped and he's in very in good form."'

Bad (right) jumps the last alongside Mothill at Ascot last month Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Jipcot was a Listed winner at Pau on his final start for Patrice Quinton before joining Pauling last spring and, having been tried in novice chases early on in this campaign, he regained the winning thread over hurdles at Huntingdon six days ago.

"Jipcot has always been a horse with plenty of ability but he's a horse that has taken a little bit of time to acclimatise and also for us to work out what he needs to be wearing," said Pauling. "The hood and tongue-tie seemed to work well last time and being from France, I think he'll handle the ground. He's come out of his race very well and I think he goes there with a good chance."

RP Recommends: how to bet on the Imperial Cup

By Tom Park, audience editor

William Hill and Sky Bet are paying six places in the Imperial Cup and with conditions set to be tough, it might prove wise taking that particular concession. Preference would be for William Hill , who seem to offer better value prices in their market, particularly in the last moments before the off.

Knickerbockerglory has his conditions and you can be sure with him in the race it is going to be a test. He will have a lot of the field beaten from a long way out and looks an each-way play with the six places on offer.

He also might set the race up for Bad, who should also like the conditions and I'm happy to forgive his antics in his last race when he seemed like he didn't want to go past Mothill at the finish.

He had a wind operation in advance of that and you might just see the full effects of that this time round. I certainly can't see him out of the six and Ben Pauling's horses are flying at the moment.

Going update

From the same wet base as the rest of the south of England was anchored in seven days ago, Sandown has enjoyed a dry week.

"The last couple of days we've had quite a strong easterly wind which has just picked up the pace a little of the drying process," said clerk of the course Andrew Cooper. "It's very typical Sandown drying ground in that it's soft, heavy in places up the straight on the Imperial Cup course, whereas it's soft, good to soft in places in the back straight.

"On the chase course the straight is soft, good to soft in places, while the back straight is really just the slow side of good. There's a bit of a dead feel to it and, although it's appreciably drier than a week ago, the finish on the hurdles course will still be quite tiring."

There is a chance of one or two light showers but no threat of rain that would change the going.

What they say

Gary Moore, trainer of Spirit D'Aunou and Junkanoo

Spirit D'Aunou is entitled to be the shorter price, he has a bit of class but he's not as well handicapped as the other one. Hopefully claiming 5lb off will help him. He was very disappointing last time and I don't know what went wrong but he's back working well and has done everything right since. Junkanoo is on the up and his form isn't that bad either. The slight negative would be the stiffness of the two miles in the ground – if it was run round Kempton I'd say he had a very good chance.

Harry Fry, trainer of Metier

We gave him plenty of time to get over his trip to Longchamp. This is a good place to start off his year and again we'll be mixing and matching between hurdles and the Flat, with hopefully a defence of his crown in the Chester Cup. He has top weight but he'll like the ground and he's in good form.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Faivoir , Knickerbockerglory and Goonhilly

Harry [Skelton] chose Faivoir as he worked very well in the week. He's in good form and finished well in the Betfair Hurdle last time, he know how to run well in these big handicaps. Knickerbockerglory is always ridden by Tristan [Durrell] and they won a good race at Ascot at the start of the season and he's been consistent since. He'll love the track and he was second in the race last year. Goonhilly ran well when second the other day and he keeps getting placed in maidens. He's a big price but a fast-run race should suit him and he gets in at the bottom of the weights, so we thought we'd have a whirl.

Minx Tiara chases home Brucio at the Dublin Racing Festival Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

David O'Brien, trainer of Minx Tiara

Hopefully this is a good opportunity for her while she is in such good form. I thought she was well handicapped, although I'm a little bit worried that the English handicapper has given her an extra 9lb compared to her mark in Ireland, and she is up 11lb overall for her run at Leopardstown. She always runs her race and although she hasn't won now for a couple of years she keeps picking up good prize-money on the way. She mixes up hurdling and chasing, although this season we've stuck to hurdles with her as she is better handicapped over them I think.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Sans Bruit

We sent him out to Doncaster for his first run for us and we were still learning about him. He ran a bit freely that day and didn't really stay either, so Bryony [Frost] said to go back to two miles on softer ground. This should be right for him and we're hoping he'll improve as he goes.

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of Making Headway

I think he wants further and soft ground, so hopefully a combination of the going and the stiff finish will play to his strengths.

Making Headway and Henry Brooke on their way to success at Newbury Credit: Edward Whitaker

Olly Murphy, trainer of Go Dante

It was a good run in the Betfair and there's good prize-money on offer here. He doesn't look likely to get into a handicap at Cheltenham so that's the reason for running. I think he'll love the track, love the ground and has a good each-way chance.

Philip Hobbs, joint-trainer of Georgi Girl

We half had the Imperial Cup in mind and when it went heavy all the way round at Newbury last week it made sense to take her out. She's won a Sandown on testing ground before and down the back it won't be so bad. She manages the ground though it's not ideal, so we decided to miss last Saturday and wait for this. She's not very experienced or very old but she's tough and genuine, and I hope she has a decent each-way chance.

