'He's 4-5 on heavy ground and will love this test' - four mudlarks to note across Saturday's racing

The rain has hammered Britain on Saturday morning meaning the winter mudlarks are set to relish the weekend conditions. These four horses in particular are set to thrive on the testing conditions...

1.50 Sandown, Betfair Henry VIII Novices' Chase

Jamie Snowden trained Datsalrightgino to win the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury last Saturday and conditions have fallen right for his weekend's leading Grade 1 chance.

Colonel Harry was a seven-length winner on heavy ground at Sandown and over this distance last November and won again on the same going on chasing debut at Chepstow last time out. Everything is poised for a big run.

Colonel Harry 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

2.05 Aintree, Boylesports Becher Handicap Chase

The Fergal O'Brien-trained ten-year-old is 4-5 when the ground is heavy while his best performance on Racing Post Ratings came when second in the 2021 Welsh Grand National, a race strongly associated with gruelling conditions.

It was officially soft when he made an encouraging first start back after a year and a half off the track at Kelso in October. He thrives in these types of races and is a leading player again.

Highland Hunter 14:05 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

2.25 Sandown, Rachael Blackmore Serial Winners Fund Handicap Hurdle

Red Rookie: should relish conditions at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Three starts on heavy ground have resulted in a hat-trick by a combined distance of close to 24 lengths.

Conditions were unsuitable when he was taken out a week ago at Newbury but he will get an ideal opportunity to take his chance here. Red Rookie looks a live contender off only a 1lb higher than his last winning mark.

Red Rookie 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Emma Lavelle

3.35 Sandown, Betfair Exchange London National Handicap Chase

Venetia Williams' runners are usually fancied when the heavens open and Fontaine Collonges is poised to relish the stamina-sapping test at Sandown.

He is 2-3 on heavy ground and recorded his biggest victory at Haydock on a testing surface last November. He is only rated 1lb higher here.

Fontaine Collonges 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ned Fox (5lb) Tnr: Venetia Williams

