Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
18:15 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
18:15 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Hermes Allen has chance to boost his own career and the mighty reputation of Il Est Francais

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Paddypower logoBetfair logoLadbrokes logoWilliamhill logoSkybet logoCoral logoTote logoBet365 logo
Ladbrokes logoPaddypower logoWilliamhill logoBetfair logoSkybet logoCoral logoBet365 logo
Chevron down

There was some fantastic racing in Britain and Ireland over the Christmas period but nothing came close to matching the ‘wow factor’ produced by Il Est Francais on Boxing Day.

The six-year-old stamped himself as a likely superstar with an electric 11-length victory over Grade 1-winning Hermes Allen in the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of the runner-up, who was made to look strictly second-rate up the Kempton straight, called Il Est Francais “a bit of a freak” and, significantly, retains maximum faith in his horse.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Richard BirchReporter

Published on 2 February 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 2 February 2024

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers