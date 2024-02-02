Hermes Allen has chance to boost his own career and the mighty reputation of Il Est Francais
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
There was some fantastic racing in Britain and Ireland over the Christmas period but nothing came close to matching the ‘wow factor’ produced by Il Est Francais on Boxing Day.
The six-year-old stamped himself as a likely superstar with an electric 11-length victory over Grade 1-winning Hermes Allen in the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton.
Paul Nicholls, trainer of the runner-up, who was made to look strictly second-rate up the Kempton straight, called Il Est Francais “a bit of a freak” and, significantly, retains maximum faith in his horse.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 2 February 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 2 February 2024
- 1.50 Leopardstown: Paul Townend sides with Storm Heart in Spring Juvenile - but has he got it right this time?
- 'He could be a Graded horse in a handicap' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
- 2.35 Sandown: 'He was beaten by a bit of a freak' - can Hermes Allen bounce back from Il Est Francais defeat in Scilly Isles?
- 3.45 Sandown: 'There's no reason why he shouldn't run well' - can Badger Beer winner Blackjack Magic become the master of Sandown?
- 1.20 Leopardstown: Predators Gold heads strong Willie Mullins challenge in first Grade 1 of the Dublin Racing Festival
- Wales v Scotland rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Italy v England rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Six Nations 2024: TV schedule, full fixture list + bag £30 in free bets from bet365
- SA20 Cricket Tips, Predictions & Best Bets + £30 in free bets with bet365
- Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: grab £30 ahead of the first night in Cardiff
- 1.50 Leopardstown: Paul Townend sides with Storm Heart in Spring Juvenile - but has he got it right this time?
- 'He could be a Graded horse in a handicap' - who do our panel of experts fancy this weekend?
- 2.35 Sandown: 'He was beaten by a bit of a freak' - can Hermes Allen bounce back from Il Est Francais defeat in Scilly Isles?
- 3.45 Sandown: 'There's no reason why he shouldn't run well' - can Badger Beer winner Blackjack Magic become the master of Sandown?
- 1.20 Leopardstown: Predators Gold heads strong Willie Mullins challenge in first Grade 1 of the Dublin Racing Festival
- Wales v Scotland rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Italy v England rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Six Nations 2024: TV schedule, full fixture list + bag £30 in free bets from bet365
- SA20 Cricket Tips, Predictions & Best Bets + £30 in free bets with bet365
- Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: grab £30 ahead of the first night in Cardiff