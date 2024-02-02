Hermes Allen has chance to boost his own career and the mighty reputation of Il Est Francais

Today's Offers 8 All offers

There was some fantastic racing in Britain and Ireland over the Christmas period but nothing came close to matching the ‘wow factor’ produced by Il Est Francais on Boxing Day.

The six-year-old stamped himself as a likely superstar with an electric 11-length victory over Grade 1-winning Hermes Allen in the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of the runner-up, who was made to look strictly second-rate up the Kempton straight, called Il Est Francais “a bit of a freak” and, significantly, retains maximum faith in his horse.