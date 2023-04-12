Here's what the stats say about Cheltenham winners at Aintree

Constitution Hill gets stats, chews them up and then spits them out as though they were meaningless nuggets of nonsense.

Not since the brilliant Bula in 1971 had the previous year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner come back a year later and landed the Champion Hurdle, but Constitution Hill ended the 52-year hoodoo with utter nonchalance last month.

That was Cheltenham and this is Aintree, however, and form does not always correlate between the two tracks and, in particular, between the two festivals.