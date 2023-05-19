'He'll run a huge race' - quotes and analysis for the London Gold Cup

Three of the last ten winners of this handicap went on to land Group 1s later in their careers and three more were capable of scoring at Group 2 level. There are any number in this year’s line-up who have similar potential and Desert Hero competed in Group company last season.

Desert Hero went off favourite for the Solario Stakes at Sandown last season but was made to look woefully one-paced in third behind impressive winner Silver Knott. That rival did go on to land the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket later in the year, though, so the form looks solid.

The 2017 winner of this race, Defoe, carried the colours of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum and went on to Group 1 success. The yellow and black spots will be sported by Exoplanet and Royal Rhyme this year and both appear to have outstanding claims.

Exoplanet finished last behind Silver Knott in that Autumn Stakes, but has since chased home Derby favourite Military Order over course and distance and is from the same yard as Defoe.

Aidan O’Brien saddles his first runner in the race in the last ten seasons with Bertinelli, who was last seen chasing home Dee Stakes runner-up Alder at Cork. O’Brien is just 2-15 in British handicaps this decade, though, and both of those winners came at Chester last year.

Andrew Balding has had two places from eight runners in the race in the last ten years and Lieber Power was heavily backed at Kempton last time, but disappointed in sixth of seven.

That was over a mile on a tight track and the son of Cracksman looks certain to be suited by an extra two furlongs on this galloping course. That should bring about lots of improvement.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

'Nice horse' Exoplanet expected to relish faster ground

Clearly the most conspicuous formline among the 16 runners is Exoplanet’s Newbury second to Betfred Derby favourite Military Order at this track last month.

The lightly raced son of Sea The Stars may have been inconvenienced by soft ground on that occasion, and better is expected on a faster surface.

He’ll need to be a very good horse to overcome a mark of 97 from the outside draw in stall 16, but this £100,000 handicap has produced numerous Group winners in its rich history and Exoplanet possesses the profile of one who could well go down that route.

His trainer Roger Varian said: “Exoplanet has good form. He’s a nice horse. He ran well behind Military Order in a Newbury novice on very testing ground.

“I thought he moved up to the winner nicely, but couldn’t quite handle the conditions on the day. The ground on Saturday will be more suitable, and this has been the plan since that race. Stall 16 isn’t ideal.”

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Bold Act

He was disappointing in the Feilden, but we feel that a mile and a quarter is the right trip for him. He has done well since being gelded and comes here in great shape. He has a wide draw to overcome, but looks a contender if you disregard his last run.

Karl Burke, trainer of Royal Rhyme

He bolted up at Newmarket and handles soft ground very well. It's a valuable race so we're giving him a chance on faster ground, but the handicapper didn't miss him and he's gone up 10lb. He's in very good form and it wouldn't surprise me if handles good ground.

Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, owners of Lieber Power

He’s a horse we like a lot. Things didn’t go right for him on his Kempton reappearance. They went a very slow pace over a mile and he needs a mile and a quarter. The galloping track at Newbury will suit him and we expect him to come good over middle distances this summer.

Dylan Cunha, trainer of Silver Sword

If the ground stays on the fast side of good he’ll run a huge race. He couldn’t be better at the moment, and is still unexposed. I feel he has a few pounds in hand of his mark, and is the type to keep on improving from year to year. He galloped really well on Saturday. I just don’t want any rain.

Reporting by Richard Birch

