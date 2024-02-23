'He'll love the ground and trip' - can Fairyhouse specialist I Am Maximus conquer the Grand National favourite in Bobbyjo Chase?

I Am Maximus sometimes puts in erratic rounds of jumping but he does have an enormous engine, best illustrated by his last two visits to Fairyhouse, and he will look to extend his love affair with the track in the Grade 2 Tote.ie Bobbyjo Chase.

He has a proclivity to lean markedly to his left, which was on full display when he got up late on to land the Irish National under an inspired Paul Townend last season. That habit resurfaced in the Irish Gold Cup earlier this month when he finished almost 18 lengths adrift of Galopin Des Champs.

However, he takes a big drop in grade and this 3m1½f trip is likely to see him to best effect as he's a stout stayer, albeit he had the speed to win the Drinmore over 2m4f in December under today's rider Jody McGarvey.

The form of that race is working out well, given the runner-up Found A Fifty won a Grade 1 before finishing second to Il Etait Temps in the Irish Arkle.

He had to be thrown into open company after that success, but it was understandable he may have found it a shock to the system trying to contend with the likes of Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow.

There are a lot of positives given the drop in class, while the track and trip, and more testing ground are all in his favour but he does have to give 12lb to last year's runner-up Vanillier and 9lb to a very useful performer in Minella Crooner . It will take a classy performance to do that, but he is more than capable unless his jumping frailties, on display at Leopardstown, persist.

Vanillier is market leader for the Grand National and it's easy to see why after his excellent effort when finishing runner-up last season. He warmed up for that by filling the same position in this race when beaten half a length by Kemboy.

He comes good at this time of year but I'm not sure last season's race was the strongest after the 127-rated Now Where Or When was close in third, while heavy ground would harm his chances.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Minella Crooner looks an attractive play and should relish the distance and ground. He did well to be beaten only a length and a half into third by Jungle Boogie at Tramore after nearly falling two out.

He's a smart operator when on song and beat I Am Maximus in a beginners' chase here in December 2022. The small field isn't ideal but none of these will want to sit and sprint, so there should be enough pace on to see Jack Kennedy's amount to best effect.

McGarvey 'hopeful of a big run' from I Am Maximus

I Am Maximus made his final start as a novice a memorable one in the Drinmore Chase in December under Jody McGarvey and returns to the scene of his Grade 1 and Irish Grand National successes.

This race has proved a decent Grand National trial with Hedgehunter winning at Aintree after landing the race in 2005, while Any Second Now and Rathvinden were placed after winning.

All four runners have entries at Aintree with current 10-1 favourite Vanillier seeking to go one better than last season's runner-up effort behind Kemboy.

I Am Maximus was last seen finishing a well-held third behind Galopin Des Champs in the Irish Gold Cup this month and McGarvey is hoping his mount will be more comfortable now he drops in grade.

"It's a small field but it has plenty of quality in it," he said. "He's a bit wrong at the weights with the rest of them, especially Vanillier, but he'll love the ground and trip and he seems to like Fairyhouse, so I'd be hopeful of a big run.

"He had two goes in open company after winning the Drinmore and ran respectably but struggled a bit given the calibre of horse he was coming up against. He's back down in grade, so hopefully he'll feel more at home."

What they say

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Vanillier

His runs have been a bit moderate this season but hopefully we'll be seeing the best of him from here on. He's a spring horse but he'll have to take a big step forward. He ran very well when runner-up in this race last year, but I don't think the ground was as heavy last year as it might be today. He wouldn't want the ground too deep.

