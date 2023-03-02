'He’ll go well against his own age group' - can veteran Potters Legend return to his best form?

As usual when it comes to veterans' races, most of these have seen better days.

The two with the best form in the past are and . It's only two seasons since Potters Legend finished second in a pair of Graded handicaps, including the Peter Marsh at Haydock, where he ran into a young Royale Pagaille.

Although he was 11 then, he has had plenty of fair races since and has only steadily slipped down the handicap.

Domaine De L'Isle, a Class 2 handicap winner at the likes of Cheltenham and Ascot, is a much younger model and, having been badly out of form, has dropped much more quickly.

Only ten, he has fallen 27lb since the start of last season, and 13lb of that has come from three chase runs this term. Sean Curran adds first-time cheekpieces for his horse's first ever run in veterans' company.

Those with much better form include , who was fourth in the final of this series in January at Sandown. He was in career-best form with a second at Haydock the time before and won a veterans' chase here last February. All three runs came on soft, though, and he was a non-runner on quicker ground at Carlisle last spring.

, who sprang a 40-1 surprise over hurdles on his penultimate outing, then ran well to be second at Market Rasen when first partnered with claimer Luke Scott, who again takes off 6lb.

Others to help make this a fair puzzle are , who hasn't run under rules in almost two years but won five of eight points in 2022, and finished second in the other three, and Irish raider , who has never run over 3m in a chase, but was fourth to Sporting John in Listed handicap hurdle at Cheltenham last season and does like good ground.

Analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Potters Legend

He’s not done a lot wrong in these races and was unlucky to be caught on the line at Catterick the time before last. He then ran well at Wincanton going the wrong way around for him and we think he’ll go well back against his own age group.

Up Helly Aa King: runs for trainer Nick Alexander Credit: Grossick Racing

Nick Alexander, trainer of Up Helly Aa King

He’s fared really well in these races, including in the final last year. He won at Doncaster around this time last year and should go well if the ground has some cut in it.

Richard Newland, trainer of Mr Muldoon

His handicap mark has come down to a reasonable level in these race and he’s run well in his last two. He’s an old favourite at the yard and there’s no reason why he can’t run well again.

Rose Dobbin, trainer of

He won well at Ayr the time before last but Catterick wasn’t a going day for him last time and we had to pull him up. He’s had a freshen up since then and if he puts his best foot forward he should take a hand.

David Dennis, trainer of

He’s not getting any younger but should go well with a few question marks about the others. It’s great prize money and these races are a great innovation.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.