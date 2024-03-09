'He'll be hard to beat' - big test for well-touted Mirazur West in competitive Naas Grade 3 hurdle

The Grade 3 Bar One Racing Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle threw up a smart horse last year when Irish Point scored before winning an Aintree Grade 1 contest and this year's running features another potentially talented novice as Mirazur West bids to back up an impressive maiden hurdle victory in January.

Trained by Willie Mullins, the six-year-old is a brother to the top-class Ferny Hollow and is a course winner after landing a bumper in stylish fashion last year. He faced a tough task on his hurdles debut taking on King Of Kingsfield at Leopardstown, given that rival had finished runner-up in Grade 1 company and had race-fitness on his side, but Mirazur West was still sent off at odds-on.

His exuberance in the early stages undoubtedly quelled his finishing effort and he was unable to deny King Of Kingsfield, going down by six lengths. However, he made no mistake at Fairyhouse on his next start, scoring easily by 11 lengths, although it could be argued the race fell apart given his main market rival D B Cooper suffered a fatal injury.

He clearly has a big engine and has an excellent chance in a first-time hood under Mark Walsh but there are some similarly talented rivals to contend with, including his stablemate Fun Fun Fun .

Paul Townend's mount was a smart bumper performer and has taken well to hurdles, showing an excellent attitude to get the better of Favour And Fortune at Exeter last month in Listed company.

"She was a good winner in a Listed race the last day," the jockey said in his Ladbrokes blog. "She was unfortunate with a mistake at the last on her previous start at Thurles but without that she would have been a very good winner there.

"It was nice that she was brave the last day and she seems none the worse for that. It is a competitive race as Mirazur West has a massive reputation and I think he will be hard to beat."

Fun Fun Fun: scored at Listed level last time out Credit: Caroline Norris

Undeniable Alibi represents last year's winning connections, Gordon Elliott and Robcour, and he progressed nicely to land the odds at Clonmel on his latest start. He came home just a length in front but travelled smartly and appeals as the type to progress as he gains more experience.

Noel Meade landed this race in 2022 and he saddles Helvic Dream , who was a high-profile recruit to jumps this season given he was a Group 1 winner on the Flat. He finished fifth on his debut at Fairyhouse in deep maiden hurdle which Firefox and Ballyburn fought out before filling the same position behind Mirazur West at Leopardstown.

He did exceptionally well to get off the mark over hurdles at Navan last month as he was held up off a sedate gallop and made a desperate mistake at the last. That display was full of promise and while he has six lengths to make up on Mirazur West on the Leopardstown form, he is progressing with each start in this sphere and represents some each-way value.

