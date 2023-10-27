Racing Post logo
14:10 Doncaster
premium

Heed this magnificent formline in the Futurity Trophy - and it doesn't concern Diego Velazquez

14:10 DoncasterKameko Futurity Trophy Stakes (Group 1) (No Geldings)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Heavy
Runners:8
Class:1
Distance:1m
ITV

In recent years Aidan O’Brien has made a habit of sending his best two-year-old to Doncaster's Futurity Trophy. As things stand, Diego Velazquez is nowhere near that billing, but that is through little fault of his own.

Since Diego Velazquez’s workmanlike success over stablemate Capulet in the Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown on September 9, a performance after which O’Brien earmarked him for this contest, the big-race juvenile winners have been rocketing in for the yard.

Henry Longfellow, Opera Singer, Ylang Ylang, City Of Troy and Los Angeles are now top-level scorers. The stable also enjoyed a one-two in the Group 3 Eyrefield Stakes last week. In fact, none of the aforementioned seven horses feature among the Ballydoyle team’s potential seven-strong juvenile squad for the Breeders’ Cup next week. Even by their standards that is incredible strength in depth.

Robbie WildersTipster
Published on 27 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 27 October 2023
