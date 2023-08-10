'He'd have a very good chance' - analysis and quotes for ultra-competitive Brighton Bullet sprint

Three-year-olds have begun to dominate the 'Brighton Bullet' with a hat-trick of scorers in the past three years, although if the sequence is to be continued it will not be won at such a short price this time.

William Haggas has been responsible for winners at 7-4 and 10-11 in the last two years but there are no hotpots this time, with the layers betting 5-1 the field on the opening show.

Razzam was the early market leader and he bids for a quick double, having won on his debut for Mick Appleby at Yarmouth on Wednesday night. Whether that win in Class 5 company is worth a rise as big as his 6lb penalty is another matter, though.

The consistent Aira Force and Captain Cuddles look like three-year-old players. The latter, in particular, is of interest after a cracking run when chasing too strong a pace over 7f at Ascot last time on his first run since being gelded.

Of the older horses Count Otto , disqualified and then reinstated on appeal after winning at Epsom last month, has followed up since. He has gone up a further 3lb, but remains 9lb lower than at the start of 2023.

He has never been to Brighton, but Amanda Perrett certainly has. With 57 per cent of her lifetime runners having hit the first four there (133-233), he has to be respected.

Eve Johnson Houghton has won two of the last eight runnings and has Granary Queen , who was beaten a nose at the course on Thursday. A two-time course winner who was also a creditable fifth at Goodwood last week, she shapes as if she needs to drop a little in the handicap (still 5lb higher than for last win).

Others of interest, are Antiphon , who won his sole start here under today's rider Georgia Dobie in August last year, and Holbache . He may have blown his mark with a runaway all-weather win in November, but still shaped quite well on his return in a competitive heat at York last month.

Analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

Mike Murphy, joint trainer of Antiphon

He's come out of his run on Monday very well, we were pleased with that as it was close to a career best. Hopefully he can produce a similar level of form at Brighton and he ought to be thereabouts.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Granary Queen

She'll run again tomorrow. We're very hopeful, she's in great form. She's had a mid-season break and she does well when she runs quickly.

Tony Carroll, trainer of Bezzas Lad and Holbache

Bezzas Lad has stayed down there, he seems fine from Wednesday when he ran very well. Holbache's in good form but I just worry about the ground a little bit with him. We'll see today if it gets too quick or not, but there might be a question mark with him.

Roger Teal, trainer of Alcazan

She'd been off the track before her run back at Windsor. She appears to have come on for the run so if she handles the undulations at Brighton then she should strip fitter and we should see improvement.

Michael Appleby, trainer of Razzam

I'm not 100 per cent sure if we'll run as he won last night [Wednesday]. Whether he runs will be based on how he is in the morning, but he'd have a very good chance.

Amanda Perrett, trainer of Count Otto

He's on for a three-timer so is in good form and likes an undulating track.

Reporting by Liam Headd

