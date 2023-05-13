'He'd definitely be the pick of my two' - Bolger out to continue fine record in Killarney National with Birchdale

Enda Bolger may be best known for playing the cross-country game but he's pretty much farmed this race in recent years, winning it three times since 2016, and he is doubly represented this year with Birchdale and Midnight Maestro.

Birchdale has slid back down to a mark of 129, which is 4lb lower than when he won the prestigious Leopardstown Handicap Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival last year. He hasn't won since but was fourth in the same race this year and shaped with a reasonable amount of promise on his banks debut at Punchestown last month. He is lurking on a dangerous-looking mark and should not be underestimated.

It is also worth noting that in the three years that Bolger hasn't won the race since 2016, he saddled the third last year, the second in 2019 and the third in 2018. He definitely targets it.

Recite A Prayer obeyed Willie Mullins' commandment to win this lucrative prize last year and the champion trainer runs four this time. Paul Townend has opted to ride Ramillies, but the grey gelding has not lived up to expectations of late and arrives on the back of poor efforts at Cheltenham and Punchestown.

Ramillies: will be partnered by champion jockey Paul Townend Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

En Beton has not been seen for 469 days, while Egality Mans and Pont Aval will have to step up on recent form to feature.

It is a 1,000-kilometre round trip and it could take six hours to get from Stuart Crawford's Larne base to Killarney so the fact O'Toole turns up here is a tip in itself. He is arguably the least exposed of the field, having had just two starts over fences, and a mark of 133 could underestimate him. Of those at bigger prices, Everglow catches the eye.

What they say

Stuart Crawford, trainer of O'Toole

He's in really great form and I just hope they get some rain. I'd be very hopeful he can go well.

Enda Bolger, trainer of Birchdale and Midnight Maestro

We gave Birchdale a run over the banks to do something different with him and that could be a project for later down the line. He'll be better for that run and I'm hoping he can put up a good show. He's got a nice weight and he'd definitely be the pick of my two. Midnight Maestro is getting on a bit and would look to be up against it.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Definite Plan and Ballykeel

Ballykeel ran a cracker at Punchestown and was only just touched off. This sort of race would look ideal for him and Corey [McGivern] gets a great tune out of him. We were disappointed with Definite Plan at Cheltenham, he just didn't jump well. He went close at Navan before than in a competitive race.

John McConnell, trainer of Go Another One

He ran well for a long way at Punchestown and I think he'll improve on that here. I'd be more hopeful than confident given how competitive the race is but he seems to be in very good form.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Routine Excellence

He had a good run at Fairyhouse and has a nice racing weight. The trip won't be a problem either.

