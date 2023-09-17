'He will be a lovely horse' - John McConnell predicts bright future for Jackpot De Choisel

The feature event on day two of the Listowel harvest festival is a particularly competitive running of the Listed Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Handicap Hurdle, in which several unexposed four-year-olds compete for a slice of the €60,000 prize.

John McConnell won it in 2014 with Orgilgo Bay and is responsible for Jackpot De Choisel , who showed plenty of promise in three starts last season. Having been beaten two lengths on his Irish debut at Fairyhouse by Boodles winner Jazzy Matty, he went on to confirm himself a useful prospect when skating in by 32 lengths in a juvenile hurdle at Ayr in February.

He was then pitched into a Grade 2 at Naas and was far from disgraced in finishing 20 lengths behind Corbetts Cross in fifth. McConnell has reported his charge to have appreciated his seven-month spell on the sidelines and believes he has a promising future.

He said: "He's had a long break and has done well for it. It looks a very competitive race but it's a good starting point.

"It was a strong race at Naas and he's only coming to himself now. He'll be a lovely horse for the future whatever happens here."

The Colm Murphy-trained The Lovely Man is another intriguing contender having shaped encouragingly in three races last season, particularly when beaten narrowly behind By Your Side at Naas on his final start of the campaign. The winner went on to finish a nose second in a competitive handicap at the Punchestown festival, while the third has since landed a maiden hurdle and three Flat handicaps.

Murphy's charge made a satisfying return to action when 19 lengths second to the reopposing Boher Road at Wexford, given he had a difficult task from his position, with the winner getting loose out in the lead. If the rain comes, The Lovely Man has a realistic chance of reversing the form should he strip fitter for that effort.

Murphy said: "He's had a couple of nice runs in maiden hurdles and this is his first start in a handicap. We'd want plenty of rain to slow things up a bit, but we're happy with him."

Owner JP McManus has a strong hand with three contenders and the Joseph O'Brien-trained Common Practice looks the pick under Mark Walsh.

He returns after seven months off, dons first-time cheekpieces and arguably has the best credentials, given he has placed form behind the likes of Lossiemouth and Zarak The Brave.

