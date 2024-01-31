He split Britain's leading Brown Advisory Novices' Chase contenders, but can The Changing Man get his head in front over fences at Exeter?

The Changing Man split Britain's two leading hopes for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase on his first start over fences at Exeter in November and the seven-year-old returns to the same track to contest the feature 3m novice handicap chase (2.10 ) on Wednesday.

The Changing Man chased home Grade 1 winner Stay Away Fay on that chasing debut before unseating Brendan Powell in a Sandown Grade 2 won by the same rival on his next start. Stay Away Fay lost his unbeaten record over fences when third in the Cotswold Chase on Saturday, but that was his first start in open company, and he is no bigger than 6-1 to get back to winning ways in the Brown Advisory.

The Changing Man finished a length ahead of Grey Dawning, another live contender for that Grade 1 on the Wednesday of the Cheltenham Festival in March, at Exeter, although the Dan Skelton-trained seven-year-old emphatically reversed the form at Warwick last time.

Grey Dawning was cut to 7-1 for the Brown Advisory after that Grade 2 romp on Classic Chase day and The Changing Man, beaten 50 lengths in fourth on that occasion, could potentially frank the form.

The Changing Man's future is likely to be in valuable handicaps if he obliges on his first start in that sphere over fences against five rivals at Exeter.

The Changing Man was progressive in handicap hurdles, winning three and finishing runner-up in four, and competes off the same mark of 128 as when he was eighth in the Pertemps Final at last season's Cheltenham Festival.

His trainer Joe Tizzard enjoyed a Grade 1 breakthrough when Elixir De Nutz shocked Jonbon in the Clarence House Chase on Trials day at the weekend, while The Changing Man's owners Susan and John Waterworth landed Plumpton's feature contest with the Powell-ridden Ilovethenightlife on Monday.

On the prospect of keeping the connections' good run going, Tizzard said in his recent Racing Post Weekender stable tour: “He’s in really good nick and was bloody unlucky when he made his mistake when he was going well at Sandown in December. We’re not afraid of having a go at bigger races and he’s a proper horse who jumps well — he was just unlucky at Sandown.

“He was well beaten at Warwick but Brendan felt he wasn’t on song. I don’t think it was his running and we’ve aimed high, but might take advantage of his mark now.”

Spotlight comment

Progressive in 3m handicap hurdles last season (including on soft) and took his form to a new level when second at Exeter (3m, good to soft) in November on chase debut; however, he unseated six out in Grade 2 at Sandown next time and tailed off in another Grade 2 at Warwick latest; well treated if he reverts to that C&D form of three starts back.

The Changing Man 14:10 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

The Changing Man's task is by no means straightforward as Passing Well was third behind Henry's Friend, who followed up off 3lb higher, in a Newbury race from which the fourth has also come out and won since.

Harry Cobden teams up with Evan Williams on Hurricane Highway in the absence of the injured Adam Wedge , who was unseated from the six-year-old the last time he clashed with The Changing Man.

Top Of The Bill scored by 13 lengths over course and distance last time, the same winning margin as Hauraki Gulf 's successful chasing debut at Sedgefield. Course winner The Carpenter , whose only defeat in four starts under rules for Nicky Henderson came on his chasing bow at Ascot in November, completes the line-up.

Read these next:

In-form amateur Ben Sutton out to score again on Oak Creek's handicap debut - expert analysis and quotes

'There could be loads more to come' - our in-form Wednesday tipster returns with four wise wagers

Should you back or avoid these eight red-hot favourites at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown?

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.