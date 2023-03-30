'He should run a nice race' - quotes and analysis for Wetherby's feature handicap hurdle

Ann Hamilton's small Northumberland yard tends to punch well above its weight, and while the trainer has not enjoyed quite as much success as last season, that's hardly surprising when you consider the number of horses she has to run.

Hamilton ran only six horses last year but managed 13 wins, with four of them at a decent level (Tommy's Oscar, Nuts Well, Pay The Piper and Bavington Bob). And when most of your horses have a good season, the chances are they will be poorly handicapped for the next one.

Some new blood was clearly needed and in , picked up by the trainer's husband and owner Ian Hamilton for £50,000, she could have another nice horse on her hands.

The little grey won the last of his three points and has won the last two of his three hurdles, with both wins at Kelso and Newcastle coming with plenty to spare.

The acid test is now, though, as he goes handicapping on a stiff enough mark on what he has achieved, although bookmakers are taking no chances with the least exposed horse in the field.

Heading the list of dangers is , who was third to subsequent Cheltenham Festival winner Iroko at this track in November before defeating subsequent Imperial Cup victor Iceo at Sandown in January.

He wasn't at his best in the Imperial Cup last time so trainer Jamie Snowden, having another solid year, adds cheekpieces to the mix on this occasion.

There are a couple of proper course specialists in the field, too, with (Wetherby form figures of 1131F22) and (2115111U3254) both extremely well treated on their best efforts at the track.

Ex-Irish pair and haven't yet shown much for David Pipe and Jonjo O'Neill, but they are also beginning to look scarily well treated at their best, so this is a tricky little puzzle.

Race analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

Pam Sly, trainer of Fransham

He seems in good form with himself so I'm fairly hopeful he'll get in the first three. His run last time was just one of those things, it happens. He's had a bit of a break, looks well and has been doing all the right things. I just hope it's not too soft.

Hardy Du Seuil: some good pieces of form this season Credit: Grossick Racing

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Hardy Du Seuil

He won very nicely at Sandown earlier on in the season. It was the first time he'd encountered soft ground over a stiff two miles. He didn't really get the run of the race in the Imperial Cup the last day. He stayed on well, but most of the horses in front of him had gone. Hopefully with a more clear run he might have a better chance here. He should run a nice race.

David Pipe, trainer of Sizing Pottsie

The last run was disappointing. It was Cheltenham, but even so. He loves soft ground and this is the softest we can find, at a galloping track. He's probably a better chaser than a hurdler but he gets to run off a lower mark in this, so we'll see what happens.

Harriet Graham, joint-trainer of Dancewiththewind

He's won at Wetherby and is dropping back to two miles. His last run was disappointing and I don't know why he doesn't stay further, he just doesn't seem to. Dare To Shout looks fairly hot, but I think he goes there with a good each-way chance.

Reporting by Charlie Huggins

