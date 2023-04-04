'He should go pretty close' - analysis and quotes for feature handicap at Nottingham's opening meeting of the season

This handicap is the feature race of Nottingham's first meeting of the season and with several progressive types lining up, it could be a contest worth following.

The hat-trick seeking Woodstock is the obvious place to start. He’s raced exclusively on all-weather so far but his sire, Sixties Icon, has a better strike-rate with his turf runners. Jack Channon’s runner has race fitness on his side too, unlike seven of his eight rivals.

Just Bring It is the other one with the benefit of a recent run. The Clive Cox-trained gelding also arrives on the back of an all-weather success and is only up 4lb for the win, despite the front two pulling clear of their rivals in good style at Kempton.

Goodfella is still a maiden but he’s only been narrowly denied in his last two outings and he handled soft ground at Newbury when last seen in October. There’s plenty of pace in this race on paper and that should suit Goodfella, who seems to appreciate coming off a strong gallop.

George Boughey has kicked off the campaign in fine style with high-profile wins at the Dubai Carnival and a Listed winner on turf in France. His representative, Serious Look, has been gelded since he was last seen and may improve for a step up in trip on his return.

Charlie Hills is another trainer that has had an encouraging start to the season and he saddles Racingbreaks Ryder, another who won last time out. The form of his Brighton win at the end of last term has been boosted by the runner-up since and he’s another that won’t mind some cut in the ground.

Race analysis by Phill Anderson

What they say

Clive Cox, trainer of Just Bring It

He made a pleasing seasonal return when winning at Kempton and has a bit of scope so hopefully there is more to come. Harry Angel’s progeny are doing well and we are hopeful he can handle the testing ground.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Solutre

He’s done well from two to three. He should like the ground and appreciate the step up in trip.

Louis Steward, rider of Goodfella

His form from last year has worked out well and he’s a horse we’ve always thought wanted cut in the ground so he could be in business. Pat Owens has him fit for his reappearance and we’re hopeful.

George Boughey, trainer of Serious Look

He’s wintered very well and should get further than this so hopefully the soft ground will play to his strengths. He’s been going along with horses at home in such a way as he should go pretty close.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Saeed Manana, owner of Supreme King

He didn’t seem to get home in his races over seven furlongs last year so hopefully he has strengthened up over winter. If he gets his act together he should give a good account.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Racingbreaks Ryder

He’s pleased us over winter and should handle the ground. He has a nice profile for the race and has been pleasing us at home.

Reporting by David Milnes

