'He should give a good account of himself' - Extrapolation the one to beat in trappy heat at Cork

Extrapolation shaped nicely after three months off when third at Punchestown last weekend and if he can cope with the quick turnaround then he is capable of notching his third success over hurdles.

Trained by Richard O'Brien, he was hit with an 8lb rise after an authoritative success at Listowel and travelled as if there still could be some wiggle room off that mark when third to the gambled-on Catch The Beast. That was a strong contest as the winner was clearly thrown in off his rating, while the second came into the race in fine form and the fourth is a solid mare with Graded form.

Heavy ground is a slight concern for the Mahler gelding but he should be a tough nut to crack if he handles conditions.

The Philip Rothwell stable is enjoying a tremendous season thus far, landing their 33rd winner of the campaign on New Year's Eve, and Cato's Revenge was another success for the yard over the festive period.

The seven-year-old won off an opening mark of 109 at Limerick when landing a female riders' handicap by four and a half lengths in very tough conditions. He enjoyed some promising efforts in maiden hurdles before that victory and will definitely handle conditions, but a 12lb rise looks a tough obstacle to overcome.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Abbeydale looks reasonably well handicapped off 124, but the trip is a slight question mark as he didn't seem to see out this distance all that stoutly on a couple of efforts last season.

Da Capo Glory has a definite chance for Padraig Butler if a return to a softer surface at this trip allows him to show his best. He was pulled up when last seen in the Galway Hurdle as the test proved too sharp, but he defeated Galway Plate winner Ash Tree Meadow when running over this distance in the summer.

The seven-year-old is coming off a five month break but the pick of his form is quite strong and includes a runner-up effort behind Grangeclare West in a conditions hurdle at Punchestown last season. He is perhaps the most interesting contender but lacks a recent run.

Eoin McCarthy saddles Missiee , who will relish every drop of rain that arrives and has a solid chance based on her fourth-placed effort in a strong race at Galway in October.

What they say

Richard O'Brien, trainer of Extrapolation

I was really pleased with his run at Punchestown and he should give a good account of himself. He did everything right and was probably lucky not to get into a tussle with the winner as he looked extremely well handicapped. He seems to have taken the race well, but the question mark with him is the ground. It was testing on Monday but I'm still not absolutely convinced he handles it.

Philip Rothwell, trainer of Cato's Revenge

He ran well at Thurles on his hurdles debut before disappointing a bit at Cork, but he then ran another very good race at Navan. He won a ladies race at Limerick well last week on his handicap debut but I thought a 12lb rise was harsh. I might be running him back a little bit quick but it looks a decent opportunity and he handles testing conditions well.

Eoin McCarthy, trainer of Missiee

Nothing went her way at Limerick. She got too far out of it and made up a lot of of ground up the hill. We'd expect a good run as she'll love the conditions. All her wins have been on heavy going and she's in with a great weight. Gary's [Noonan, jockey] back on her, he's won three times on her so she has plenty going for her.

