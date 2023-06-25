'He should do very well and won't be far away' - analysis and quotes for Windsor sprint handicap

Lequinto dropped a major hint his turn was near when a strong-finishing second over course and distance last Monday.

He was badly drawn on the outside of the nine runners that night and has fared much better this time with a stall two berth.

Now 6lb lower than when beating King Of Jungle a short head at Windsor last July, Lequinto seems sure to run a big race.

So too does Live In The Moment, one of those inconvenienced by the stalls opening fractionally late in the Epsom Dash.

Sent off 6-1 favourite for that ferociously competitive sprint on Derby day, the Alice Haynes-trained six-year-old looked ready for a step back up to this distance when a beaten 10-11 market leader over the minimum trip at Catterick subsequently. There is a slight doubt about the suitability of very fast ground.

The three-year-old Magical Merlin looks open to more improvement than the majority of his rivals.

A course-and-distance winner on good to soft ground last August, he resumed winning ways with a comfortable four-length victory at Lingfield a fortnight ago.

Strictly on the form book he has a significant amount to find with Animate, who he meets on just 1lb better terms after finishing four and a half lengths behind the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained runner over a longer trip at Wolverhampton last month.

However, the Harry and Roger Charlton team appear in better form now, and Magical Merlin might prove better suited by this distance than his rival.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Tony Carroll, trainer of Lequinto

He's fine and ran well the other day. He's got a good draw in stall two and he should do very well. He just seems difficult, he hangs a little bit and nobody seems to get to the bottom of him. We've got the Alice Haynes horse [Live In The Moment] to worry about, but apart from that he won't be far away. He runs well there and he enjoys it – he ran well the other day.

George Margarson, trainer of Spirited Guest

He's in good nick and the ground will help him. He'd been running well on the all-weather and then he ran bad at Ascot last time on soft ground and it probably coincided with him having his six-month flu jab, so I've given him plenty of time to freshen up and get over it. He's been working well but I do worry how much the ground is going to tighten up.

Henry Oliver, trainer of A Sure Welcome

He's been for his stalls test and you'd like to think he'd come on for his last couple of runs and he seems in good order. He was carrying a bit on his first start, but he's been dropped a few pounds and is talented on his day.

Reporting by Liam Headd

