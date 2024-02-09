'He should be very competitive' - can Alan King crown another big day at Newbury with Emitom?

Today's Offers 8 All offers

This is a race that Alan King seems to target. He saddled Talkischeap to win it in 2018 and has had another four horses placed in the last ten seasons, so he has probably had it in mind to run Emitom for quite some time. The ten-year-old loves it at this course, so it would make sense.

Twice a course winner, including once at the distance, Emitom's only defeat at the track came when two lengths behind Young Butler, who was an intended runner here before the rain, in November.

With Young Butler now unable to pose a threat and Emitom running here after a good second behind last week's Sandown winner Saint Davy at Ludlow last month, that might give him a slight edge.

Jonjo O'Neill saddled Upswing to land the race ten years ago and relies on Judicial Law this time. He has form on heavy but is best suited by good going and may find it too soft.

The one who will revel in conditions is the 12-year-old On The Blind Side , who has dropped to the same mark as when successful over course and distance last March and proved he retained plenty of ability when a good third on heavy going at Sandown on his seasonal return.

Trainer Nicky Henderson also saddles Wiseguy and maybe Nico de Boinville has chosen him ahead of On The Blind Side, but it's hard to be certain of that as James Bowen has ridden On The Blind Side on his last two runs. If there is to be a surprise, perhaps he will provide it.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of On The Blind Side and Wiseguy

On The Blind Side is a spectacular horse and has been here as long as I can remember. He popped up at 50-1 at Newbury last season and seems in good form for this. He loves very wet ground. Wiseguy disappointed me with his run over fences at Doncaster last time but he might be happier over hurdles. He does have plenty of ability.

Alan King, trainer of Emitom

He should be very competitive. He goes well at Newbury and clearly bumped into a pretty smart horse last time at Ludlow, where he was only narrowly beaten by Saint Davy, who got 6lb and followed up off a higher mark in a £100,000 race at Sandown.

Mel Rowley, trainer of Kyntara

He does seem to really relish the soft conditions, so the rain has come at the right time for him. He's very well at home and we'd be hopeful he should run another good solid race.

David Pipe, trainer of American Sniper

He's in good form. He might not want it quite as soft as what it's going to be, but he's got good form at Newbury, so we'll let him take his chance.

Nigel Hawke, trainer of Ballymagroarty Boy

The ground has gone the right way for him. He's very consistent and comes here fresh after two quick runs in December.

Tom Palin, partner in Middleham Park Racing, joint-owners of Ikarak

This is him playing at home in these conditions back into handicap company. He's drifting, so maybe they're thinking the last time he went into handicap company he got a little bit found out, potentially outclassed at Cheltenham, but we're expecting him to run a good race.

Reporting by Max Metcalfe and Saff Perham

