'He seems to have taken to the all-weather' - can Local Bay return to winning ways at Southwell?

Seven of the eight runners in this wide-open mile handicap arrive in decent form and none more so than for Tony Carroll.

Local Bay was narrowly denied a hat-trick at Wolverhampton four days ago by an in-form mare, but holds every chance of regaining the winning thread on his return to Southwell off a 1lb lower rating.

This seven-year-old is 2-2 at the Nottinghamshire track and 2-19 elsewhere, so makes obvious appeal as top rider Andrea Atzeni's sole ride on the card.

The small doubt is his draw in stall seven. Local Bay likes to go forward and that could compromise his ability to gain a decent early position in a race in which a few berthed lower also like to be handy.

Another major player is John Quinn’s sole runner at the meeting, . This course-and-distance winner has produced his three best efforts on Racing Post Ratings since joining Quinn in December and the form of his recent runner-up finish at Lingfield is working out with subsequent successes for the winner and fourth.

As is customary with all-weather handicaps at this time of year, there are a few collateral formlines to note, with , and closely matched on recent efforts.

However, it is the well-bred Soames Forsyte who brings the most compelling claims to the table among that trio.

By Siyouni and out of a Galtres Stakes winner, Soames Forsyte debuts for the in-form Michael Herrington after leaving Kevin Philippart de Foy following a career-best second at this track in January. He should be capable of better after just six starts and three on a synthetic surface.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Mick Appleby, trainer of and Plastic Paddy

They’re both in good order. Plastic Paddy won last time out. He went up 4lb and Jonny Peate is able to claim 5lb this time, so he should go well again. Alexander James goes well around the track and he looks to be on a good mark again, so hopefully they’ll both run well.

John Quinn, trainer of Tropez Power

I'm happy with him, he's been running well. He's a winner at Southwell so he'll run well back there. He ran well the last day and he's in good form.

Michael Herrington, trainer of Soames Forsyte

He’s a nice horse. We’ve put the hood on because Kevin Philippart de Foy used to put the red hood on before the start, but we thought we’d leave it on for the race as he’s very forward going. We’re hoping for a big run, his form ties in quite nicely with Chief’s Will and he’s not done anything wrong since we got him, so I think he’s got every chance.

Tony Carroll, trainer of Local Bay

He just has to eat up properly in the next 24 hours because this comes a bit quickly for him. He was probably a little unlucky last time but he’s been in great form, he’s progressed and he’s done very well. He seems to have really taken to the all-weather.

Reporting by Harry Wilson

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.