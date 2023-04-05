'He regained his sparkle last time' - analysis and quotes for competitive big-field handicap chase

This is a fiercely competitive handicap chase with no shortage of in-form contenders, not least , who ran a big career best on his chase debut when second in a handicap at Ayr when last seen in February.

A well-backed 5-2 shot that day, the lightly raced seven-year-old was beaten two and a half lengths by 10-1 chance Prince Dundee, but the winner has gone in again off a 5lb higher mark, while the third, fourth and fifth also scored next time out.

Gentleman De Mai made a few mistakes that day, but he can only get better on that front, and if he can handle a big field on only his second attempt he ought to go well.

However, all three of his placed efforts, including a novice hurdle success, have come at Ayr and he has not been as good elsewhere, albeit in only two outings.

There are three last-time-out winners against him and they include the similarly young , who made it two wins from his last three chase starts since the blinkers went on when getting back up on the line at Uttoxeter last time.

This will be his first attempt at the trip, but he is a brother to Ballycasey, a Grade 1 novice chase winner over 2m5f who was fourth in the 2014 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

The other recent scorers are the ten-year-olds and , who are both lightly raced for their age.

The latter faces 15 more rivals than when winning a match at Catterick last time, but did win a ten-runner contest over this course and distance two starts ago and has run well in big fields over hurdles.

Hotel Du Nord has had a stop-start career but was off the mark on his first start for Keiran Burke ten days ago. While he has a 7lb penalty to contend with, he was rated more than a stone higher in his hurdling days with Jessica Harrington.

His 7lb claiming amateur Charlie Sprake knows him well, having ridden him in hunter chases and won a point-to-point on him.

Analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Tango Boy

He’s a course-and-distance winner and enjoys good to soft ground, so there’s no reason he can’t run respectably. He goes well fresh so we’re hopeful and he runs well for the jockey.

Tim Vaughan, trainer of Silver In Disguise

He disappointed last time and we don’t really know why, but he does like extreme trips so any further rain would play to his strengths.

Rose Dobbin, trainer of Gentleman De Mai and Cosmic Outlaw

I generally don’t like running two in the same race, but we have to get them out and Gentleman De Mai ran very well last time in a race that is working out. We're hoping Cosmic Outlaw can rediscover his old form but any further rain would be against him.

Oliver Signy, trainer of Mad About Sally

Her jumping was not up to scratch at Fakenham last time, but Gavin Sheehan schooled her this morning and was happy. She has an each-way chance in an open race.

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of Post Chaise

Ideally he needs soft ground so any further rain would help. He’s run a bit below par the last twice so we hope the cheekpieces help.

Gillian Boanas, trainer of Crixus’s Escape

He lost his way a bit so we had his wind done again and he looked to have regained his old sparkle at Newcastle last time. He’s come on for that and hopefully can be thereabouts.

Reporting by David Milnes

