'He passes most of the tests' - Keith Melrose on what makes a Welsh National winner

When it comes to race planning, heritage is the strongest pull. We can see that in the Welsh National field. It has come up at the maximum 20 runners in spite of increased competition for smart staying chasers this season.

A late running of the Coral Gold Cup, plus nine viable races for a 140-plus rated staying chasers in the intervening 25 days has had an effect elsewhere, most notably in Tuesday's Rowland Meyrick. The Welsh National keeps pulling them in, with no noticeable difference in quality.

Looking at the quality of the second-season chasers attracted to a top handicap is one of the most insightful guides to its strength. The Welsh National typically runs second to the Coral Gold Cup on this score and this year follows the trend. Horses like Datsalrightgino, Mahler Mission and Monbeg Genius – first, second and third at Newbury – started the season with greater star potential than the likes of Super Survivor , Autonomous Cloud and Iron Bridge . Even Complete Unknown , the common thread between the two races this year, was aimed principally at Newbury.