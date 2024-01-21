'He ought to be well handicapped' - analysis and key quotes for a teasing staying handicap chase

The Warren Greatrex-trained Pilot Show , runner-up on his last three starts, arguably has the most persuasive claims in a teasing Class 4 handicap chase.

The form of his Stratford second to Guguss Collonges in November has worked out better than might have been anticipated at the time, while his Hereford conqueror Hipop Des Ongrais is a young stayer going places for Robert Walford.

Jonjo O’Neill Jr, who rides Pilot Show for the first time, has won on six of his 17 rides at Warwick this season for a 35 per cent strike-rate.

Rockinastorm , winner of two of his three starts this season, including at Warwick, stays well but was firmly put in his place by Breeze Of Wind and Imperial Alex at Uttoxeter last time.

Head And Heart, who is equipped with first-time cheekpieces, ran a solid third behind Twenty Twenty at Wincanton last month under Elizabeth Gale, who claimed 10lb. In effect, the mare is 10lb higher now Micheal Nolan – who doesn’t claim – takes over.

Samuel Jackson , well known for his exploits in marathon chases, has dropped to an eyecatching mark, but would undoubtedly prefer a stiffer stamina test. He won off 132 at Taunton in March 2019 and competes off just 107 this time.

Any money for Southfield Lily , who runs from 13lb out of the handicap, would be worth noting as she has won four of her seven point-to-points.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

Going news

The going was good to soft on Sunday afternoon, with a wet and windy forecast heading into Monday. It is expected to be largely dry on raceday with gusts reducing to 35mph and max temperatures of 9C.

What they say

Caroline Fryer, trainer of Nordano

He ran a good race after a long break at Market Rasen, where he jumped well and they just quickened away from him at the end. He wants three miles-plus now. He's been dropped another 4lb, so he ought to be well handicapped and we hope he'll run well.

Warren Greatrex, trainer of Pilot Show

I'm hopeful. He's a bit of a quirky so-and-so but he's been very consistent this season and unlucky not to win one. The track and the ground will be fine, he's in good form and he deserves to get his head in front.

Richard Mitford-Slade, trainer of Samuel Jackson

He's definitely come on for his run over hurdles at Bangor. He's been bouncing and desperate for a run in the last two weeks, and I hope he'll come back to form. He's back in a nice class and the trip will suit him, down from three and a half miles-plus, which he has been running over.

Henry Daly, trainer of Rockinastorm

He's taken well to chasing. We tried to back him up at Uttoxeter last time and it didn't quite work out as he wasn't in the right place the way the race panned out, but he jumped and ran well that day.

Philip Hobbs, joint-trainer of Head And Heart

She wears cheekpieces as she didn't really travel last time. I hope that will help her run well.

Reporting by David Carr

