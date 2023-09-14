'He never seems to run a bad race' - Ivan Furtado's course specialist bids for more success at Chelmsford

Trainer Ivan Furtado is hoping course specialist Last Date can thrive at Chelmsford once again to record a fourth success in the 7f handicap (8.00 ).

Owned by Eamon Spain, the six-year-old boasts a record of 3-11 at the Essex venue, while finishing in the top three on four other occasions he has competed at the track.

Last Date is a general 10-3 chance to pick up his fourth win at the track and, assessing his chances, Furtado said: "He's very consistent at Chelmsford and he loves racing there – he never seems to run a bad race.

"He's in good shape and I thought he ran well last time over six furlongs, but in this race he probably needs that extra furlong. He has a decent draw in stall three, we're going back up in trip and I'll be disappointed if he doesn't run a big race."

The trainer believes the step up in trip and drop in class can help Last Date return on the winning trail.

He added: "It was a 0-65 rated race last time, so it was a grade higher, but I though he did well and he wasn't beaten far. I think this trip will be to his advantage and he's in top form so we're very hopeful."

Spotlight comment

Just two runs this term, returning on turf (his lesser surface) then having to race wider than ideal here last time; back down his lowest ever winning mark, and 3-11 course record includes one C&D score; respected.

Last Date 20:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Ivan Furtado

Wallaroo is another from the yard who heads to Chelmsford this evening for the concluding 1m2f handicap (8.30 ), and he managed to get off the mark on his penultimate start at Wolverhampton.

However, he did not quite take to the mile trip at the track last time and Furtado believes the extra distance could see him run to better effect.

He said: "A mile at Chelmsford might be too sharp for him, so an extra two furlongs should help, but he'll have to have a bit of luck from his draw. He's in good nick, but his draw in stall ten is the main concern and it'll be tricky."

